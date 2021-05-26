Villa Grove Heritage high school sports report

By Tony Hooker

VGH baseball

Packed by Wolves

Nick Coffin managed the only hit and scored VGH’s lone run in a 7-1 loss to Okaw Valley on May 17. Mason Wyant took the loss, giving up seven earned runs in five innings of work. Noah Davison pitched two innings of scoreless relief, fanning five.

Down Bombers

Noah Davison homered, and Luke Zimmerman doubled, singled and drove in three runs to power the Hawks to an 8-4 win over Argenta Oreana on May 19. Carson Howard earned the win, giving up just one earned run in 3.1 innings of work. Tyler Wilson doubled and scored a run to help the VGH cause.

Mauled by Lions

Despite Noah Davison’s three RBI’s on two base hits, VGH dropped a wild one to Decatur LSA on May 22, falling 12-8. Defensive miscues proved to be the difference as the Lions scored six unearned runs. Mason Wyant and Ryan Cheatham each doubled and Luke Zimmerman legged out a triple for Villa Grove Heritage. Dylan Ploense was the hard luck loser, giving up two unearned runs without allowing a hit while walking two and fanning one.

VG Softball

Scuttled by Pirates

One bad inning spelled the difference as Cumberland tallied all five runs in the to defeat Villa Grove 5-3 on May 19. Maci Clodfelder homered and drove in two runs, and Alison Pangburn had a pair of hits and scored twice for the Blue Devils. Alex Brown took the loss, giving up nine hits and four earned runs in a complete game performance.

Conquer Trojans

Led by Kyleigh Block’s four hit performance, augmented by Maci Clodfelder’s three hit day, including two triples, the Blue Devil offense exploded for 14 runs on 14 hits in a 14-2 win over Armstrong on May 21.

Swamped by Storm in game one

Salt Fork scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth to defeat Villa Grove in walk off fashion, 4-3 in game one of a Saturday. Alex Brown was the hard luck loser on the hill, giving up a single earned run on five hits. The Blue Devils were led at the plate by Alison Pangburn, who tripled and scored twice, Kyleigh Block helped out with a double and a run scored, and Maci Clodfelder drove in two.

Weather Storm in game two

The Blue Devils returned the favor in game two of the double header, winning 8-6 in seven innings. Kyleigh Block went the distance to earn the win, giving up three earned runs. Vanessa Wright was the catalyst at the dish, going 4-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs. Kaylee Arbuckle also contributed, stroking a pair of doubles while driving in a run and scoring a run of her own.

VGH Girls Track and Field

The Blue Devils won the Arthur Quad meet on May 18, outdistancing Blue Ridge 83-68. Individual winners for VG included Emma Buesing in the 1600m, Kenzie Cardiff in the 100m hurdles, Ava Vollmer in the shot put and Madison Burwell in the discus. Also finishing first were the 4x100m relay team of Madison Burwell, Kirsten Foreman, Molly Little and Hailey Stutz and the 4x400m relay team, consisting of Emma Buesing, Kyleigh Price, Madison Logan and Hailey Stutz.

VGH Boys Track and Field

The Blue Devils eked out an 82-79 win over the host school at the Arthur Quad meet on May 18. Individual event winners for Villa Grove included Braydon Dowler in the 110m hurdles, Daelin Price in the shot put, Layne Rund in the high jump and Elijah Kiesel in the triple jump. The Devils 4x100m relay quartet of Gunner Cline, Mason Carter, Ashton Harrison and Braydon Dowler brought home a first place finish, as did the 4x200m relay squad of Liam Barr, Ashton Harrison, Layne Rund and Braydon Dowler and the 4x800m relay quartet of Rowan Denmark-Collins, Lukas Carey, Zach Ruwe and Austin Zoch.