Villa Grove BOE’s official statement on dissolution of Heritage co-op

After careful consideration of all relevant information regarding the athletic co-op, the Board of Education of Villa Grove CUSD #302 took action on May 17, 2021 to dissolve the co-op with Heritage CUSD #8, effective at the conclusion of the 2020-2021 sports season. Although a difficult decision, after all facts were presented and considered, the Board of Education deemed it in the best interest of our students to return all sports to Villa Grove.

The Villa Grove Board of Education would like to thank Heritage CUSD #8 for the many positives that resulted from this relationship during the past 8 years. The athletic co-op provided a platform for the growth and success of our student athletes from both districts.

We wish continued success to all students, athletes, staff, coaches, and administration as we move forward.