Taylor Musgrave fuels late rally for Lady Warriors softball team

Tuscola’s softball team shook off the rust from a seven day stretch that included two rainouts and a day off with a 4-0 victory over a good Shelbyville team last Thursday. They backed that up one night later on Friday with a 12-0 shutout over Sullivan and rounded out their abbreviated week rallying late for a 4-1 victory over the Lady Hawks of Meridian in a showdown of two of the top teams in the Central Illinois Conference on Saturday.

Taylor Musgrave’s two-RBI single put the Warriors in front for the first time in the sixth in the skirmish in Macon. The junior hit a line shot up the middle scoring both Marley Good and Kendyl Ring. Marissa set up the top of the order with a lead off single in the stanza and gave way to Good on the base paths. Ring singled to center and the pair moved on a single to left by Jessie Martin. Musgrave followed by driving in two giving Tuscola a 2-1 advantage. Kaitlyn Reifsteck followed with a base knock plating one more and Isabelle Wilcox loaded the bases on a single to left. Kendal Morgan pushed in the final run battling her way on with a walk to make 4-1 Warriors.

Meridian manufactured one in the third on a single, back to back sac bunts and a double to right to take the early lead. Reisfsteck collected the win working all seven frames scattering six hits and no walks while striking out seven. After the lead change the senior hurler set down two on her own in the bottom half and leaned on her defense in seventh to close the door. Her and Wilcox led the charge with the bat each delivering a pair of base hits in the victory.

The ladies in black and gold opened the week scoring two runs in the first and two more in the fourth upending Shelbyville. Ring set off the fireworks early with an inside the park homerun in the bottom of the first to start the scoring. Boyer followed with a walk, moved on a ground ball by Martin, Stole a base and scored on a single by Musgrave putting the Warriors on top 2-0. Kendal Morgan walked to open the fifth with a walk, moved on a single by Ring and the duo trotted home on a deep ball off the fence by Boyer.

That was all Reifsteck needed, striking out 16 in a two-hit shutout. Ring led all with a pair of hits. Boyer, Musgrave and Reifsteck all singled in the contest. Seven players recorded multiple hits in the win over Sullivan and Reifsteck collected the win on the bump fanning 11 while giving up just two hits in four innings of action. Wilcox and Martin delivered three hits each and Ring, Boyer, Musgrave and Pierce each donated two hits to the cause. Morgan and Boyer each drove in a pair in the victory.