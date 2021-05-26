Ronald D. Wolfe, 81, of Monticello passed away at 11:15 p.m. Friday (May 14, 2021) at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.

Ronald was born Oct. 1, 1939, in Monticello, the son of Dale T. and Sylvia M. (Blacker) Wolfe. He married Sheila K. Parker on Oct. 5, 1957, in Monticello.

He is survived by his children, Steven B. Wolfe of Champaign, Pamela D. Bennett (Mike) of Monticello and Randall D. Wolfe of Tuscola; grandchildren, Amanda Taylor (Seth), Jason M. Bennett (Tiffany) and Geoffery Wolfe (Ashley); and great-grandchildren, Della, Lillian, Charlotte Taylor and James and Alice Bennett.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers, Donald and Robert Wolfe; and sister, Kay Evans.

Ronald retired as the Monticello Township Highway commissioner. Prior to that, he was the owner/operator of Wolfe Services in Monticello and sexton of the Monticello Township Cemetery.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.