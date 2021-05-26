Notice for Douglas County Real Estate Tax Bills and payment options

Submitted by Bobbi Rairden

Phone: 253-4011

Douglas County Real Estate Tax Bills went in the mail on Friday, May 21, 2021. Due dates are Thursday, July 8, 2021 and Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Please read the back of your tax bill. Many questions can be answered there. There is also contact information for each office and the duties of each office in regards to the tax cycle.

Below is some helpful information about payment options including many contactless options to guide us all through this unprecedented second season of COVID-19.

Real Estate Tax Payment Options:

If you come to the office, we are allowing only one person in at a time. Wearing a mask is optional. You can always call the office at 217-253-4011 with any questions or concerns.

1. Mail payment-check is receipt (address on back of tax stub)

2. Drop Box at Courthouse east door-check is your receipt

3. Credit/Debit Card-fees apply (douglascountyil.com/treasurer/credit/debit payments) or call 1-877-636-9175

4. E-Check-fees apply (douglascountyil.com/treasurer/credit/debit payments) or call 1-877-636-9175

5. Internet Banking-make sure your parcel # is the account # on payment

6. Bank Drive Thru-cash or check payments and you must have a current tax stub (see all banks below)

7. Cash Payments-at any bank drive-thru and you must have a current tax stub (see all banks below)

8. ACH from your checking or savings account-must sign up at least 2 weeks before the due date

(form at douglascountyil.com/treasurer/forms)

Please read item number 10 on the back of your tax bill.

If you want a receipt, other than your check, you must send a self-addressed, stamped envelope along with your entire tax bill with your payment. We will stamp it paid and mail it back.

Banks-you do not need to bank at a bank to pay your taxes there:

* First Bank-Arcola and Arthur and Tuscola

* Morton Community Bank-Arthur

* First National Bank of Nokomis-Arthur

* First State Bank-Atwood and Tuscola

* TNB Bank

* First-Mid Bank & Trust-Arcola and Tuscola

* Villa Grove State Bank

* Longview Bank-Camargo and Newman and Villa Grove

* First Neighbor Bank-Newman and Tuscola

* First Farmers Bank-Oakland