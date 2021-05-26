Katie A. Miller

Katie Ann (Beachy) Miller, 82 years, 9 months, 22 days, of Arthur, IL passed away at 1:10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at her son’s residence.

Funeral services were held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Otto Center in Arthur, IL. Bishop David Otto officiated. Burial was in the Otto Cemetery. Visitation was held anytime after 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2021 and anytime after 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2021 all at the Otto Century in Arthur, IL. The Edwards Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

Katie was born on July 26, 1938 in Tuscola, IL to David J. and Ida Mae (Schrock) Beachy. She married Jacob W. Miller on October 15, 1959. They lived in matrimony for 60 years, 9 months, 7 day. He passed away on July 20, 2020.

She leaves to mourn her departure, four children, Dorothy Louise Helmuth and her husband Willis L. of Arthur, IL, Lester Miller and his wife Lenore Ann (Schrock) of Arcola, IL, Velma Kay Hostetler and her husband Richard of Loogootee, IN and Mary Fern Yoder and her husband Danny Ray of Sullivan, IL, one son-in-law, Howard Yoder and his wife Marcia (Schrock) of Arthur, IL, 37 grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, seven step-great-grandchildren, one sister-in-law, Katie Beachy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Ida Mae Beachy, her husband, Jacob W. Miller, daughter, Verna May Yoder, brother, Levi D. Beachy and one grandson, Leroy Allen Helmuth.

Katie was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.