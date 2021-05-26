Hornaday’s horde takes on the big boys at four-team track meet

By Lenny Sementi

Head track coach Ryan Hornaday took his group north to Champaign for a four-team event that included big schools Centennial and Normal Community. The Warriors leaned on Chris Boyd in the throws and their relays to take third overall in the mid week meet last Thursday.

Boyd collected a pair of runner up finishes in both the discus and the shot put. The sophomore glided across the ring in the shot tossing the lead ball just a few inches shy of 50-feet for a second place effort. He then launched a big one in the disc hitting the grid just past 155 feet for another silver medal outing. Senior Hans Goodmann added team points to the mix in the disc as well taking fourth with a personal best throw of 130 feet.

James Boyd and Connor Lewis rounded out the scoring in the field events. Boyd soared 37 feet seven inches in the triple, good enough for fifth place points. Lewis was one spot better taking fourth in the long jump with a leap of 17 feet four inches. The junior was also part of a scoring relay. He joined with Byrce Graves, Boston Broady and Ben Hornaday in the 4×100-meter relay ending their night in third overall in a fast heat.

Josiah Hortin and Logan Wallace tallied team points in two relays. They linked up with Riley Nolan and Jackson Barrett for a win in the 4×400 donating ten points to the cause breaking the tape in three minutes 57 seconds. The duo then connected with Clayton Hausmann and Tristan Gadomoski for a second place finish in the 4×800 adding eight more points to the team totals.

Hortin did more damage in the open 800 winning the race with a time of 2:17 while the Warriors swept the top three spots in the grueling 3200-meter. Barrett secured first place points in the grueling 3200-meter turning eight laps in 11:48 right behind in second was Nolan followed by Mason Veach in third. Veach also took third in the 1600 competing in both distance races for Hornaday.

Hausmann ended the scoring in the open taking second in the 400 with a 55.46 and sixth in the 200-meter dash (24.76). Both James Boyd and Graves added to the totals in the 400 as well taking third and sixth respectively. Adi Patel secured sixth place points in the 100-meter high hurdles while Ben Hornaday was a near miss in the very fast 100-meter dash posting a personal best 12.27 seconds in the sprint.