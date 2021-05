Fred C. Ross of Monticello, formerly of Tuscola, died on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

A service to celebrate the life of Fred Ross will be held at 1:30 pm on Monday, May 31, 2021 at the Tuscola United Methodist Church, 901 North Prairie Street, Tuscola, IL

Memorials are suggested to the Tuscola United Methodist Church, Kirby Medical Center or Piatt County Nursing Home.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.