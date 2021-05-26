EP girls track team finish a successful season

By Kendra Hennis

Bement, ALAH, Unity

On April 22, the Lady Hornets hosted Bement, ALAH, and Unity.

Seventh Grade Results

100-meter dash: Chloe Bowden – fourth place, Lily Kurtz -sixth place; 200-meter dash: Phoebe Wilkins – third place, Reese Davis – fourth, Chloe Fowler fifth; 400-meter dash: Bayleigh Taylor – seventh place, Lily Kurtz – eighth; 1600-meter run: Kate Foltz- first place; 4×200: Deondra Cook, Reese Davis, Chloe Bowden, and Amaryiah Banda – second place; 4×400: Chloe Bowden, Reese Davis, Phoebe Wilkins, and Chloe Bowden – second place; Pole Vault: Kate Foltz – first place; Discus: Bella Taylor – third, Lidia Manzella – fifth; Shot Put: Bella Taylor – third, Lidia Manzella – fifth; High Jump: Chloe Fowler – fourth place, Lily Kurtz – fifth, Jazmine West – eighth; Long Jump: Reese Davis – fourth place, Jazmine West – sixth.

Eighth Grade Results

100-meter dash: Kenna Clodfelder – first, Adrina Simmons – fifth, Taylor Gordon in seventh; 200-meter dash: Belle Notaro – fourth, Carly Ochs – fifth; 400-meter dash: Kenna Clodfelder first; 800-meter dash: Rylie Vanusdoll – first; 1600-meter run: Rylie Vanausdoll – first place; 4×100: Olivia Wallace and Ayla Deleva – second place; 4×200: Carly Ochs, Belle Notaro, Kenna Clodfelder – third place; Hurdles: Ayla Deleva – second, Olivia Wallace, third; Pole Vault: Belle Notaro – second; High Jump: Rylie Vanausdoll – first place; Long Jump: Kenna Clodfelder: first, Taylor Gordon – fourth; Discus: Alya Deleva – first, Olivia Gordon – third, Taylor Gordon – fifth; Shot Put: Alya Deleva – first, Taylor Gordon – second, Olivia Wallace – fourth.

Unity

The Lady Hornets hosted Unity at home on April 27.

Seventh Grade Results

100-meter dash: Chloe Bowden – second, Amaryiah Banda – fourth; 400-meter run: Kate Foltz – second, Belle Taylor – fourth; 800-meter run: Kate Foltz – fifth; 4×100: Lily Kurtz, Jazmine West, Kali Fonner, and Chloe Fowler – second; 4×200: Phoebe Wilkins, Chloe Bowden, Reese Davis, and Amaryiah Banta – third place; 4×400: Kali Fonner, Reese Davis, Chloe Bowden, and Phoebe Wilkins – third; Discus: Bella Taylor – fourth, Lidia Manzella – sixth; Shot Put: Bella Taylor- third place, Lidia Manzella – sixth.

Eighth Grade Results

100-meter dash: Lia Patterson – first place, Kenna Clodfelder – fourth, Aya Boyer – fifth; 200-meter dash: Carly Ochs – second place; 400-meter dash: Lia Patterson – first place, Rylie Vanausdoll – second; 800-meter dash: Rylie Vanusdoll – third; 4×100: Ava Boyer, Anna Brazzell, Carly Ochs, Adrina Simmons – second; 4×200: Belle Notaro, Rylie Vanausdoll, Kenna Clodfelder, Lia Patterson – second place; 4×400: Adrina Simmons, Ava Boyer, Belle Notaro, Kenna Clodfelder – second place; Hurdles: Lia Patterson – first place, Olivia Wallace – fourth, Ayla Deleva – fifth, Ann Brazzell – sixth; High Jump: Rylie Vanusdoll – second; Long Jump: Kenna Clodelder – first place, Ava Boyer – third, Taylor Gordon – fifth; Discus: Olivia Wallace – first, Taylor Gordon – third, Ayla Deleva – fifth; Shot Put: Ayla Deleva – first, Taylor Gordon – second, Olivia Wallace – third.

Arcola

On April 29, the Hornets traveled to Arcola for a single meet.

Seventh Grade Results

100-meter run: Chloe Bowden – first place, Amaryiah Banda – second, Reese Davis – sixth; 400-meter run: Lily Kurtz – third place; 800-meter run: Kate Foltz – first, Amaryiah Banda – second; 1600-meter run – Kate Foltz – first; 4×100: Lily Kurtz, Jazmine West, Kali Fonner, Chloe Fonner – first; 4×200: Phoebe Wilkins, Chloe Bowden, Reese David, Amaryiah Banda – first place; 4×400 – Kali Fonner, Phoebe Wilkins, Chloe Bowden, Reese Davis – first place; High Jump: Reese Davis – first, Jazmine West – third, Discus: Bella Taylor – second, Lidia Manzella – fifth; Shot Put: Bella Taylor – first place, Lidia Manzella – third.

Eighth Grade Results

100-meter dash: Kenna Clodfelder – first; 200-meter dash: Ava Boyer – first, Carly Ochs – third; 400-meter dash: Lia Patterson and Adrina Simmons – second place, Ann Brazzell – fifth; 1600-meter run: Rylie Vanausdoll – first place; 4×100: Olivia Wallace, Anna Brazzell, Taylor Gordon, and Carly Ochs – second; 4×400: Ava Boyer, Kenna Clodfelder, Rylie Vanausdoll, and Lia Patterson – first place; Hurdles: Lia Patterson – first place; Ann Brazzell – fifth; High Jump: Rylie Vanusdoll – first place; Long Jump: Lia Patterson – first, Kenna Clodfelder – second, Belle Notaro – fourth, Ava Boyer – fifth; Discus: Olivia Wallace – first, Ayla Deleva – third, Taylor Gordon – fifth; Shot Put: Ayla Deleva – first, Taylor Gordon – second, Olivia Wallace – third.

Mahoment

The East Prairie Lady Hornets hosted Mahoment-Seymore at home on April 30.

Seventh Grade Results

400-meter dash: Amaryiah Banda – seventh, Chloe Bowden – eighth; 800-meter run: Kate Foltz – first place; 4×100: Lily Kurtz, Jazmine West, Kali Fonner, Chloe Fonner – third place; 4×200: Phoebe Wilkins, Reese Davis, Chloe Bowden, Amaryiah Banda – second place; 4×400: Phoebe Wilkins, Chloe Bowden, Reese Davis, Amaryiah Banda – second place.

Eighth Grade Results

100-meter dash: Lia Patterson – first place; 400-meter dash: Lia Patterson – first place; 800-mile run: Riley Vanausdoll – first place; 4×100: Belle Notaro, Ann Brazzell, Carly Ochs, Adrina Simmons – first place; 4×200: Ava Boyer, Rylie Vanausdoll, Kenna Clodfelder, Adrina Simmons – second place; 4×400: Ava Boyer, Kenna Clodfelder, Rylie Vanausdoll, Lia Patterson – first place; High Jump: Rylie Vanausdoll – first place; Long Jump: Kenna Clodfelder – first place; Discus: Olivia Wallace – sixth place; Shot Put: Taylor Gordon – fifth, Olivia Wallace – sixth.

JHOC Conference

The East Prairie girls track team traveled to Conference on May 3.

Seventh Grade Results

100-meter dash: Chloe Bowden – first, Amaryiah Banda – fifth; 200-meter dash: Chloe Bowden – second, Amaryiah Banda – fifth; 400-meter dash: Reese Davis – second, Bayleigh Taylor – sixth; 800-meter run: Kate Foltz – first, Lily Kurtz – sixth, 4×100: Lily Kurtz, Deondra Cook, Kali Fonner, Chloe Fonner – second place; 4×200: Phoebe Wilkins, Reese Davis, Chloe Bowden, Amaryiah Banda – second; 4×400: Phoebe Wilkins, Reese Davis, Chloe Bowden, Amaryiah Banda – second; Long Jump: Reese Davis – fourth; Discus: Bella Taylor – fifth, Lidia Manzella – seventh; Shot Put: Bella Taylor – fifth.

Eighth Grade Results

100-meter dash: Lia Patterson – first place, Kenna Clodfelder – second; 400-meter dash: Adrina Simmons, Ann Brazzell – sixth; 800-meter run: Rylie Vanausdoll – first; 4×100: Olivia Wallace, Taylor Gordon, Ann Brazzell, Belle Notaro – first place; 4×200: Adrina Simmons, Carly Ochs, Ava Boyer, Kenna Clodfelder – first place; 4×400: Adrina Simmons, Ava Boyer, Rylie Vanausdoll, Kenna Clodfelder – first; Hurdles: Lia Patterson – first place, Anna Brazzel – fourth place tie; High Jump: Rylie Vanausdoll – fourth; Long Jump: Kenna Clodfelder – first; Discus: Olivia Wallace – third, Taylor Gordon – fourth; Shot Put: Alya Deleva – fourth, Taylor Gordon – fifth.

Sectionals

The Hornets traveled to sectionals on May 7.

Seventh Grade Results

100-meter dash: Chloe Bowden – fourth, Amaryiah Banda – eighth; 200-meter dash: Chloe Bowden – third, Amaryiah Banda – seventh; 400-meter dash: Reese Davis – fourth; 800-meter run: Kate Foltz – third; 1600-meter run: Kate Foltz – second; 4×100: Lilly Kurtz, Deondra Cook, Jazmine West, Chloe Fowler – third place; 4×200: Phoebe Wilkins, Reese Davis, Chloe Fowler, Amaryiah Banda – first place; 4×400: Phoebe Wilkins, Reese Davis, Amaryiah Banda, Chloe Bowden – first place; Pole Vault: Kate Foltz- first; Discus: Bella Taylor – fifth; Shot Put: Bella Taylor – sixth place.

Eighth Grade Results

100-meter dash: Lia Patterson – first, Kenna Clodfelder – second; 200-meter dash: Ava Boyer – second, Adrina Simmons – fifth; 400-meter dash: Lia Patterson – first place (new school record), Belle Notaro – fifth; 800-meter run: Rylie Vanausdoll – first; 1600-meter run: Rylie Vanausdoll – first; 4×100: Olivia Wallace, Taylor Gordon, Ayla Deleva, Belle Notaro – third; 4×200: Adrina Simmons, Carly Ochs, Ava Boyer, Kenna Clodelder – first; 4×400: Ava Boyer, Adrina Simmons, Rylie Vanausdoll, Kenna Clodfelder – first place; Hurdles: Lia Patterson – first, Ayla Deleva – seventh; Pole Vault: Belle Notaro – first place (new school record); High Jump: Rylie Vanausdoll – third; Long Jump: Lia Patterson – first place, Kenna Clodfelder – second; Discus: Olivia Wallace – fourth, Taylor Gordon – fifth; Shot Put: Taylor Gordon – third, Ayla Deleva – fifth.

Coach Beth Pugh commented that, “the IESA did not have a state meet this year. Usually the athletes can qualify from the sectional meet to the state meet. Again the girls gave a great effort in every event they were in. The seventh grade came in second as runners up and the 8th grade were Sectional Track and Field Champions. This is a great accomplishment. I really wish we could have had a state meet this year. I believe the eighth grade would have had a great chance to be State Track and Field Champions. At the Sectional Meet, Lia Patterson set a new school record in the 400 dash again with a time of 1:00.66 and a new long jump school record with a jump of 16 feet five inches. Congratulations to all the athletes, both boys and girls.”

Premier Home Meet

The Hornets then hosted the Premier Track Meet on May 15.

Seventh Grade Results

100-meter dash: Chloe Bowden – fourth, Amaryiah Banda – eighth; 200-meter dash: Chloe Bowden – fourth, Amaryiah Banda – seventh, Deondra Cook – eighth; 400-meter dash: Reese Davis – seventh place; 800-meter dash: Kate Foltz – second; 1600-meter run: Kate Foltz – fifth; 4×100: Lily Kurtz, Deondra Cook, Kali Fonner, and Chloe Fowler – fourth; 4×200: Phoebe Wilkins, Reese Davis, Amaryiah Banda, Chloe Fowler – first place; 4×400: Chloe Fowler, Reese Davis, Amaryiah Banda, Chloe Bowden – first place; Pole Vault: Kate Foltz – first place (new school record); Discus: Bella Taylor – seventh; Bella Taylor – sixth.

Eighth Grade Results

100-meter dash: Lia Patterson – first place (new school record), Kenna Clodfelder, second; 200-meter dash: Ava Boyer – second; 400-meter dash: Lia Patterson – first (new school record); 800-meter dash: Rylie Vanausdoll – first place; 1600-meter run: Rylie Vanausdoll – first place; 4×100: Olivia Wallace, Taylor Gordon, Ann Brazzell, Belle Notaro – fourth; 4×200: Adrina Simmons, Carly Ochs, Ava Boyer, Kenna Clodfelder – second; 4×400: Ava Boyer, Adrina Simmons, Rylie Vanausdoll, Kenna Clodfelder – first; Hurdles: Lia Patterson – first (new school record); Pole Vault: Belle Notaro – third; High Jump: Rylie Vanausdoll – fourth; Long Jump: Lia Patterson – second, Kenna Clodfelder – third place; Discus: Olivia Wallace – fifth, Alya Deleva – seventh, Taylor Gordon – eighth; Shot Put: Ayla Deleva – second; Taylor Gordon – fifth.

Bloomington Elite Track and Field Meet

In the last meet of the season, the Hornets traveled to Bloomington for Elite Track and Field Invitational.

Seventh Grade Results

800-meter dash: Kate Foltz – tenth; Pole Vault: Kate Foltz – third (new school record); Discus: Bella Taylor – 14; Bella Taylor – 11.

Eighth Grade Results

100-meter dash: Lia Patterson – first place (new school record), Kenna Clodfelder – 25; 200-meter dash: Ava Boyer – 19; 400-meter dash: Lia Patterson – third; 800-meter dash: Rylie Vanausdoll – 12; 1600-meter dash: Rylie Vanusdoll – ninth; 4×100: Olivia Wallace, Taylor Gordon, Ayla Deleva, Belle Notaro – 12; 4×200: Adrina Simmons, Carly Ochs, Ava Boyer, Kenna Clodfelder – third; 4×400: Ava Boyer, Adrina Simmons, Rylie Vanausdoll, Kenna Clodefelder – ninth; Hurdles: Lia Patterson – first (new school record); Pole Vault: Belle Notaro – tenth; Long Jump: Lia Patterson – eighth; Kenna Clodfelder – 13; Discus: Olivia Wallace – 12, Taylor Gordon – 18; Shot Put: Alya Deleva – ninth, Taylor Gordon – 11.

After the meet, Coach Pugh said, “It was a great weekend at the Bloomington Elite Track and Field Invitational Meet. The girls’ efforts and accomplishments were excellent. It was a really warm day, so we tried to keep the kids out of the sun as much as possible, but the heat was a factor in the kids’ performance. Lia Patteson set new school records in hurdles in 15.37 and first place and in the 100-meter dash in 12.87, where she finished in seventh place. Kate Foltz also set a new school record in pole vault with a third place jump of eight feet seven inches. The eighth grade 4×200 Adrina Simmons, Carly Ochs, Ava Boyer, Kenna Clodfelder placed third and had a PR 1:57.30. We had a lot of PRs during the meet including Rylie Vanausdoll in 5:49.92 during the 1600-meter run, and with a time of 2:38.30 in the 800-meter run; The 4×100 of Olivia Wallace, Taylor Gordon, Ayla Deleva, Belle Notaro with a time of 59.68; Olivia Wallace with her discus throw 72 of feet five inches; and Kate Foltz with a time of 2:39.46 in the 800-meter run. I really feel for these girls. They did not have a track and field season last year and this year they did not get to have a state. They have kept a positive attitude and I appreciate that.”