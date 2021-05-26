Dorothy M. Otto, 81 of Sullivan, Illinois passed away at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021 at her daughter’s residence in rural Tuscola, IL.

Funeral services were held at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at the Paul O. Herschberger residence 1553 CR 1275 N, Sullivan, IL. Bishop Christy Diener officiated. Burial was in the Timberview Cemetery in rural Sullivan, IL. Visitation was held anytime prior to the services at the Paul Herschberger residence. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Dorothy was born November 25, 1939 in Douglas County, IL. She was a daughter of Menno J. and Sarah C. (Gingerich) Chupp. She married Levi Otto on November 28, 1957 in Arthur, IL. He passed away on September 16, 2020.

Survivors include one son, Wilmer Otto and his wife Lela of Sullivan, IL; two daughters, Mary Kaufman and her husband Allen of Tuscola, IL and Martha Kaufman and her husband David of Newaygo, MI; 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Barbara Ann Schrock and her husband Omer of Lovington, IL, Bertha Beachy and her husband Freeman and Elnora Miller; two brothers, Elva Chupp and his wife Bertha and Daniel Chupp and his wife Dorothy one sister-in-law, Elizabeth Chupp all of Arthur, IL,

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Levi C. Otto, two stillborn children, one brother, Ervin M. Chupp, one sister Anna Marie Otto and her husband, Jr. Otto, one brother-in-law, Marvin Ray Miller and one sister-in-law, Lorene Chupp.

Dorothy was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.