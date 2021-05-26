Back in the Day 5-26-21

Ten years ago

June 1, 2011

Four retiring educators– Cathy Chaplin, Bill Hill, Pat Sturgis, and Marilyn Michener– marked their last day with Tuscola schools on May 27, 2011.

Honor squad members Wayne Meyer, Glen Stumeier, and Doss Heath fired blanks in the Memorial Day Service. The event was attended by 70 people and included laying wreaths by various veteran groups, guest speaker and Navy veteran Jim Harbaugh, remarks from Pastor Jason Braaten, music by Forty Martyrs Church choir, and honor and color guards.

Seventy-seven East Prairie Middle School eighth graders were promoted to Tuscola High School.

TCHS senior Jud Wienke capped off a stellar high school sports career with an eighth place finish in shot put at the Class 1A State Track Meet with 49-9.5 throw.

Alex Kemp and Lindsay Troike were named the MVPs for Tuscola’s track and field programs.

The Tuscola High School baseball and softball teams both ended their seasons with a tough loss in the semifinals.

Twenty years ago

May 29, 2001

Seventy-one seniors graduated from TCHS in the 127th annual high school commencement exercise. The occasion included seven valedictorian speeches.

The TCHS 800-meter relay team met a new school record with the time of 1:30.7 and received fifth at state. The team consisted of Craig Knight, Kenny Hogue, Tommy Pierce, and Ryan Bonner.

Patti Waters of the Waters Insurance Agency announced her retirement after 37 years in the business. The Hillard Agency would be taking over her customers.

The Tuscola CUSD #301 Board of Education approved bids totaling $189,418 to construct a maintenance building and major asphalt paving around East Prairie and Tuscola High School.

Thirty years ago

May 28, 1991

Tuscola Board of Education member Debbie Rahn received from the Illinois Association of School Boards for leadership and personal development. Rahn achieved Level II in a four-level Master School Board Member designation.

Jefferson Allen of Mississippi was seriously injured when he rammed his tractor-trailer truck into a parked semi at the 215 mile marker just north of Tuscola.

The Douglas County Farm Bureau received the Illinois Farm Bureau Rural Health Association’s Award of Merit at the association’s annual conference. Manager Richard Carter was presented the award and was credited for the agency’s outstanding leadership to the community.

Tuscola product Susan Harris, a member of the Millikin University women’s basketball team, placed 23rd in the free throw shooting, making 80 percent of her attempts in the NCAA Division III finals.

Forty years ago

June 2, 1981

Senior Carolyn Boyer topped the list of students receiving honors when her name was called nine times for various presentations and mentions of achievement at the annual Honors Day ceremony at TCHS.

Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Tay were set to observe their golden anniversary with their family at the Ramada Inn in Effingham.

Golfers at the Douglas County Illini outing would be shooting for a new car when they gathered for fun and games,

Carolyn Boyer, Jeff Hines, John Paddock and Kathy Dukeman were presented with individual awards at the spring sports banquet.

Fifty years ago

May 27, 1971

Gregory Skinner would be receiving a BSE degree in physical education at Northeast Missouri State. Skinner signed a contract at Parkway North in St. Louis as an English instructor and assistant football coach.

Connie Schrodt was selected as a member of the pom pon squad at the University of Illinois.

Mark Owen and Jim Cox were recipients of the Lions Club awards at the track and field banquet.

Property valuations for tax purposes were down by 11 percent as reported by finance chairman Garland Strohl at the Tuscola City Council meeting. In other council matters, Kelly Williams, chairman of the Law and Order committee, asked to place the city police on an hourly wage. The motion was defeated by a 4-3 vote.