Villa Grove Heritage High School sports wrap

By Tony Hooker

VGH Track and Field

Boys

Cumberland meet

Paced by wins in the 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams, VGH finished second to ALAH 74-53 on May 11.

Top five individual finishers included Zach Ruwe, fourth in the 3200m) Braydon Dowler (first in 110m hurdles, fourth in the 200m) Ashtin Harrison, Robert Morgan and Gunner Cline ran second, third, and fourth in the 100m, Rowan Denmark-Collins (second, 800m) Konner Pearman (third 400m) Layne Rund, (first in 300m hurdles, first in high jump) Liam Barr, (fifth, 200m) and Daelin Price (first in Shot Put, first in Discus) Conor Black took third in the shot put and fifth in the discus event.

Tuscola Invitational

The Villa Grove Boys’ track and field team ran to a second-place finish at the 2021 Tuscola Invitational track and field meet on May 14. Braydon Dowler finished second in the 200m, and the 110m hurdles. Gunner Cline ran second in the 100m, Rowan Denmark-Collins ran second in the 800, Daelin Price finished second in the shot put and third in the discus, Ashton Harrison finished second in the long jump, Layne Rund ran third in the 400, and finished third in the High Jump. The 4×100 relay team (Cline, Mason Carter, Rund, Dowler) finished second, as did the 4x200m relay team, (Liam Barr, Dowler, Robert Morgan, Konner Pearman) and the 400m relay team (Rund, Pearman, Zach Ruwe, Denmark-Collins)

Girls

Cumberland Meet

Emma Buesing, Kyleigh Price and Madison Logan finished first, second, and third in the 1600m to power VGH to a victory in a triangular meet at Cumberland on May 11. Other top five finishers included Kenzie Cardiff and Molly Little finishing first and second in the 100m hurdles, and Kirsten Foreman, Chloe Reardon, Cardiff and Little running second, third, fourth and fifth in the 100. Hailey Stutz and Emma Buesing finished second and third in the 400m, while Stutz picked up a fourth place finish in the 200. Ava Vollmer won the shot put, while Madie Burwell took third and Foreman finished fourth, and Burwell took first place in the discus, with Vollmer finishing third. Finally, Molly Little, Chloe Reardon and Andrea Hall finished second and third and fifth in the long jump to round out the days’ scoring for the Blue Devils.

Tuscola Invitational

Emma Buesing ran first in the 3200m in a time of 14:26.54 and teammate Kyleigh Price finished in second in 14:48.56 to lead VGH to a second place finish in the 2021 Tuscola Invitational on May 14. The 4x800m relay team (Buesing, Price, Madison Logan, Hailey Stutz) also took home the first-place medal. Madison Burwell took first place with a school record 112’11” and finished fourth in the shot put, and Ava Vollmer finished second in the shot put, and fifth in the discus. Molly Little helped out the cause by finishing fourth in the long jump, as did Stutz, who ran fourth in the 400m.

VGH Baseball

Overrun by Indians

Four errors led to four unearned runs, and that proved to be the difference as VGH fell to Neoga 7-3 on May 11. Carson Howard struggled a bit with control, issuing six walks and uncorking two wild pitches, and he took the loss, giving up three earned runs on just three base hits in two and a third innings. Noah Davison and Mason Wyant came in to quell the uprising, throwing four and 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. At the plate, Howard drove in a pair of runs, while Davison and Nick Coffin scored the other VGH tallies. Jairus Kiser smacked a double and scored a run for the Hawks.

Smothered by Spartans

Five errors led to four unearned runs as the Hawks were defeated by SJO 9-2 on May 12. Mason Wyant took the loss, giving up five earned runs on eight hits. Brady Clodfelder finished the game for VGH, giving up no runs on 2 hits in an inning and a third. Wyant, Clodfelder and Ryan Cheatham were the only VGH batters to earn a base hit, and Wyant and Cheatham tallied the only runs of the day as Clodfelder tallied the lone RBI of the encounter.

Bedeviled by BH

VGH gave up eight runs in the first inning before storming back to make things close, ultimately falling 12-8 to Bismarck-Henning on May 14. Brady Clodfelder took the loss, giving up all eight runs without recording an out. Dylan Ploense was spectacular in relief, giving up just two hits and no runs while fanning three in relief of Sam Bender, who was solid on the mound, going four innings and giving up four runs. (Three earned) Ryan Cheatham was the star at the dish for the Hawks, going 3-3 with a pair of doubles and a homer and driving in a run while scoring three of his own.

Villa Grove Softball

Bust Broncos

Alex Brown and Emma Bratten-Noice combined to throw a three-inning no-hitter in Villa Grove’s 15-0 shellacking of Cerro Gordo Bement on May 10. Alison Pangburn was the catalyst from her lead off spot, going 3-3 with a double and a triple, scoring three runs and driving in a pair. Bratten-Noice helped her own cause, pounding a homer, Brown did the same, driving in three runs and scoring a pair of her own, and Maci Clodfelder went 2-2 with two runs scored. Kyleigh Block also tripled and drove in a run.

Hopped by Bunnies

The Blue Devils dropped an extra inning affair at Fisher on May 12 by a score of 9-6. Kyleigh Block took the loss, going the distance for VGSB. Maci Clodfelder smoked her first varsity home run to lead the way at the dish. Block, Alex Brown, Emma Bratten-Noice, Vanessa Wright and Kayln Cordes each tallied single runs.

Herd Buffaloes

Villa Grove won in walk off fashion, coming up with two runs in the bottom of the sixth to defeat Georgetown Ridge Farm 7-5 on May 13. Brown went the distance to earn the win, giving up just two earned runs on seven hits. Vanessa Wright drove in two and scored three runs of her own for the Blue Devils.

Cage Panthers

The Blue Devils won a wild affair in Paxton, defeating PBL 9-8 on May 14. Alex Brown got the win, giving up six earned runs on ten hits, and Kyleigh Block picked up the save, pitching two innings of scoreless relief while fanning four. Vanessa Wright drove in homered and singled and drove in four, while Maci Clodfelder picked up three RBI’s with three hits, including a double.

Jousted by Knights

Vanessa Wright managed the only hit off of University of Tulsa signee Mackenzie Brown as Villa Grove dropped an 8-4 decision to ALAH on May 15. Villa Grove jumped on relief pitcher Madison Schweighart for four runs in the sixth as Emma Bratten-Noice doubled and Chloe Reardon tripled, leading to the Knights hastily re-inserting Brown to the hill to quell the uprising.