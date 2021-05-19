Tuscola Lady Warriors softball team storms forward in 2021 season

Tuscola’s softball team ran off four wins this past week utilizing the entire gamut of the batting order. The ladies in black and gold, manufactured runs, hit home runs, stole bases and scored in about every way possible. Kendyl Ring and Ella Boyer fueled the offense from the top of the order. Ring delivered seven hits and seven runs while swiping ten stolen bases from her leadoff spot while Boyer banged out nine hits, three round trippers and 13 RBI’s.

Add to that a good week in the circle for Kaitlyn Reifsteck and Kerri Pierce and you have a nice recipe for success. Reifsteck collected three wins while Pierce secured the other. Combined the duo struck out forty-two while walking just three.

Tuscola pushed one across in the top of the first on Monday, May 10 on back to back to back doubles by Boyer, Taylor Musgrave and Reifsteck. And added another in the bottom of the third on a lead off single by Marissa Russo, and an RBI single by Jessie Martin making it 2-0 Warriors. Warrensburg fired back with a pair in the top of the fourth before Tuscola blew the top off in the bottom half sending 11 batters to the plate scoring seven runs highlighted by a two run round tripper by first baseman Kendal Morgan. Reifsteck opened the big inning with a walk and ended with a two-RBI double. In between was doubles by Ring, Boyer and Musgrave.

Reifsteck responded in the circle fanning the side in the fifth and watched the offense put an end to the game with three runs in the next half inning making it 12-2 invoking the run rule. Boyer tallied a pair with a two-out bomb over the left center field fence. The sophomore shortstop went three for four at the plate with two doubles, a homerun and three RBI’s. Martin doubled twice as well during her three for three outing while Pierce scored twice following two doubles of her own. Reifsteck took care of fourteen on her own, giving up two runs on three hits while walking one to collect the win.

Pierce had the pill two days later as the Warriors ran away and hid in a 20-1 Central Illinois Conference road win. The junior scattered five hits and a walk, striking out four in four innings of work. She was spotted ten-runs before she took the mound punctuated by back to back homeruns by Boyer and Martin in their second at bat of the first frame. Boyer had a night going three for three with three home runs and eight RBI’s. The two-hitter homered in four straight at bats over a two game span. Musgrave, Ring and Martin all banged out two hits in the game, each with one of the extra base variety while Pierce, Morgan and Makenna Fiscus each added a hit to the box score.

Ring and Pierce provided some punch the next night, Thursday, at home verse Westville. They both opened the bottom of the first with singles and scored on a ground ball by Martin and a squeeze bunt by Musgrave who reached on the play and scored on a double off the fence by Isabelle Wilcox. The Lady Tigers roared back with a solo shot in the second only to watch Tuscola plate another in the bottom on singles by Russo and Ring and a double by Boyer. Reifsteck helped herself with a single and a run in the fifth to make it 5-1 Warriors and got one more insurance run in the sixth thanks to a leadoff triple by Morgan to the right field corner and a sac fly by Russo pushing it to 6-1 and ending the scoring.

Reifsteck secured the win on the bump giving up three hits and a walk while striking out fifteen in seven innings of action. Ring led the way with the bat with a four for four night that included a run scored and three stolen bases. Wilcox banged out a pair of doubles and Boyer added a single and a double to her season stat sheet, as did Russo.

The top of the order came up big the next evening on Friday scratching across one in the bottom of the first and setting the table for another in the fifth fueling a 2-0 win over a very good Meridian squad in a big time CIC showdown. Ring singled up the middle in the bottom of the first, stole second and third and then scored on a double to left by Boyer for the first run. Then in the fifth Russo set the table with a leadoff single, giving way to Zoey Thomason on the base paths who in turn scored on a hit and run triple off the bat of Ring providing Reifsteck some breathing room. The senior ended her week with her third win allowing just two hits and striking out seven.