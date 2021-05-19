Tuscola High School Lady Warriors track team dominates in invite

By Lenny Sementi

Head girls track coach had a good night this past Friday dominating their first meet of the year collecting the first place plaque by over 100 points on their home oval besting runner-up Villa Grove 189-75. The Lady Warriors won nine of the eighteen events at the Tuscola Invite sweeping the jumps while securing top honors in three of the four relays.

Carlie Seip and Alyssa Williams got the ball rolling in the field events sweeping the jumps. Seip set a personal record in the triple jump for the second consecutive week taking first touching the sand at 33 feet seven inches. Senior Brynn Tabeling PR’d as well in the event with a jump of 30 feet two inches, adding eight points earning second place hardware. Seip was strong in the high jump as well, collecting the blue ribbon with a leap of four feet ten inches. Williams turned in a gold medal outing going 17 feet six inches in the long jump. Harley Woodard took sixth with a PR of 13 feet five inches. Natalie Hastings rounded out the scoring and setting new career bests in field placing in both throws. She captured third in the shot put with a toss of just over 30 inches and ended her day in fourth in the disc hurling it 99 feet nine inches.

Williams, Tabeling and Seip were just as strong in the open runs. The trio accounted for 38 points in three races. Tabeling took first in the 400 rounding the big black oval in a season best one minute and five seconds. Sophomore Mia Hausmann was right behind second, setting a PR with a time of 1:07. Williams and Seip doubled up taking first (26.25) and second (28.03 PR) respectively in the 200 while Williams and Paige Goad donated 16 points in the 100-meter dash with a first and third.

Old and young joined together in the hurdles and distance runs. Seniors Laney Cummings and Hannah Hornaday each placed in two races. Cummings was second in the 300 low hurdles and third in the 800 with a season best 2:47. Sydney Moss followed her for a third in the 300’s and Reagan Smith was one spot back in the 800 in fourth. Moss scored in both hurdle races taking second in the 110’s. Addisyn Pettry tallied some points in the 110’s also with a fourth place effort. Hornaday collected points in the distance races with a second place in the 1600-meter run and a third in the daunting 3200.

Goad went mining in the relays collecting three gold medals joining with her teammates for first in the 4×100 meter, 4×200 meter, and 4×400 meter. Cummings, Tabeling and Hausmann joined her in two of those races while Harley Woodard, Lauren Woods and Addisyn Pettry linked up with Goad in the 4×200 relay. Woods, Woodard, Braidy Stahler and Reagan Smith were a near miss in the 4×800 ending the race a few seconds behind delivering a silver medal to the Lady Warriors cache.