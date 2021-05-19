TCHS track team relays rule the day in Tuscola Invite last Friday

By Lenny Sementi

The Boyd brothers James and Chris set the tone early collecting a combined three first place honors and the relay teams closed the door on a team title at the Tuscola Invite this past Friday evening winning nine of the eighteen events. Head coach Ryan Hornaday stacked the relays utilizing Clayton Hausmann, Logan Wallace and Bryce Graves in all four. He added James Boyd to two of them and Ben Hornaday and Josaih Hortin to one each accounting for 38 points at the end of the night.

Hausmann, Graves, Wallace and Boyd toured the track in first place in the 4×200-relay and placed third in the 4×100-meter. The group minus Boyd tallied ten more points in the 4×400 with a first place effort, and then added Hortin to the place of Hornaday for securing first place hardware in the 4×800.

James Boyd was tops in the scoring department having a hand in 40 points when the dust settled. The senior won the pole vault clearing a personal best 12 feet. Freshman Will Foltz was one spot back in second with a vault of ten feet six inches. Boyd added another personal record to his resume in the triple jump hop, skipping and jumping 38 feet five and a half inches. Krish Patel scored in the triple as well taking fourth going 31 feet one inch. The younger of the two Boyd brothers Chris was the Boyds fifth first place effort opening the meet with a 47-foot toss in the shot put. Hans Goodman found his way to fourth place points in the discus spinning it 109 feet nine inches.

Tuscola got more in the field when Adi Patel added two points with a fifth place finish in the long jump with a career best of 17 feet. The sophomore did his real damage in the hurdles PR-ing while winning both races. He crossed the line in 20.05 seconds in the 110 high hurdles and then turned in a 47.66 in the grueling 300 low hurdles, donating 20 points to the cause in the two jaunts. Eric Badgett was right behind in second in the 300’s and Tristan Gadomski found his way to third place points in the 110’s.

Freshman Josiah Hortin was the number one point scorer in the open runs with a PR in the 800 of 2:12 to take first place. Foltz scored also taking fourth with a 2:23 (PR). Hortin and classmate Jackson Barrett added to the pot with a third and fourth place finish in the 1660 with a 4:59 and five feet 16 inches respectively. Barrett clocked in at a personal best 11:04 in the 3200 collecting second place hardware while junior Riley Nolan ended the race just one spot back in fourth with a 11:36 PR. Badgett was a fourth place-holder in the open 100, nipping Hornaday at the line in a photo finish. Connor Lewis and Gadomski donated as well with a fourth and fifth in the open 400.