Douglas County Health Department’s COVID-19 weekly update

Douglas County now has 27.49 percent of its citizens fully vaccinated. As of May 16 there have been a total of 2,668 COVID cases in the county, 43 total deaths, and currently there are 42 active and close contacts being monitored by DCHD. Since last Monday’s update, seven Douglas County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

IDPH reported on May 14 that Region 6 had a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.6 percent, while Douglas County’s positivity rate was 1.9 percent. Region 6 has seen 11 consecutive days of the positivity rate remaining under 8 percent, and 11 consecutive days of ICU bed availability at 20 percent or greater. However, there have been six consecutive days of COVID-19 hospital patient admission increases.

At Saturday’s clinic in Tuscola, we administered 156 Pfizer second doses, 33 Moderna first doses, and 155 Moderna second doses. Vaccination efforts will now look a little different in Douglas County. There will be no public clinics from this week forward; instead, starting next week DCHD will have drive-thru, appointment-based vaccinations at the J600 location at Tuscola Outlet Mall. Online registration links will continue to be posted on our website (dchealthdept.org). This is also where you can find links to CDC vaccination guidelines, Douglas County vaccine statistics, Bridge to Phase 5 guidelines, vaccine finder tool, and other useful information.

Just a note about the Pfizer vaccine … formal approval was given last week by the FDA and CDC to expand age guidelines to include anyone age 12 and up. This is exciting news, and DCHD encourages parents/guardians to consider having their children vaccinated. Because of storage requirements and lot sizes, DCHD will not regularly have Pfizer vaccine in its inventory, but larger chain pharmacies such as Walgreens and CVS will likely have supply and be scheduling appointments.