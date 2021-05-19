Acoustic music jam at the Vault

An old picking session with a new name continues from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday (May 22) at the Vault Art Gallery in downtown Tuscola.

“Acoustic Jam at the Vault” will take place in the upstairs performance area at the Vault, led by Marty Gibson of Rock U, who gives music lessons and does recording work at the Vault. The “Acoustic Jam” was formerly known as the “Bluegrass Jam at the Vault.” The diversity of music played at the event is more accurately reflected in the slightly-tweaked name.

Musicians play everything from country to bluegrass to gospel to pop and rock. The get-togethers are always informal and all acoustic musicians are invited to attend. The acoustic jam is free and open to the public.

The acoustic jams usually take place on the third Saturday of the month (except for this month).

Also new at Rock U, local music legend Red Proffitt will be giving mandolin lessons upstairs. Go to www.facebook.com/wearerocku to sign up for the lessons.

In keeping with Vault policy, all customers, including those coming just for the music, are required to wear a mask at all times and maintain social distancing.