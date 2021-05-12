Villa Grove Heritage high school sports wrap

By Tony Hooker

VGH Baseball

Unsaddle Riders

Carson Howard fired a complete game two-hitter, fanning seven while walking one, as Villa Grove Heritage smoked Arcola, 15-0 on May 5. Howard helped his own cause by going 2-2 with a homer and four RBI’s. Ryan Cheatham was also stellar, going 3-3 with a double, two RBI’s and two runs scored. Other contributors included Dylan Ploense, who scored runs, and Jalen Southard and Noah Davison each scored a pair of runs.

Remember Titans

Mason Wyant threw his second consecutive no-hitter, blanking Tri County 10-0 in 5 innings on May 6. Record books are being scoured to make certain, but it is believed that this is the first time a Villa Grove or Heritage pitcher has thrown two no-hitters in a season. As is seemingly often the case, Wyant helped himself at the plate smacking a double and scoring twice. Noah Davison also doubled and scored a pair of runs, and Jalen Southard knocked in two RBI’s for the Hawks.

Mauled by Tigers

The Hawks dropped a 17-1 decision to Paris in game one of a double header on May 8. Ryan Cheatham scored the only run, Nick Coffin had the only hit, and Carson Howard drove in the lone run for VGH.

Drop game number two

Villa Grove Heritage dropped game two of the double header by a more respectable 3-2 count. Brady Clodfelder was the hard luck loser, giving up two earned runs in 3.1 innings, while Noah Davison came on to pitch 2.2 innings of near perfect relief, allowing no hits or runs while allowing a single base on balls.

Coffin and Jairus Kiser each scored a run for the Hawks, while Carson Howard went 2-2.

VGHS Softball

Blasted by Rockets

Maci Clodfelder doubled and drove in the lone run, but it wasn’t enough as Villa Grove dropped a 6-1 decision to Unity on May 3. Kyleigh Block took the loss, giving up three earned runs. Block and Logan Lillard each had a pair of hits for the Blue Devils.

Ground Chargers

Kyleigh Block went the distance on the mound, scattering eight hits and giving up two earned runs while striking out five as VGSB defeated Champaign Centennial 11-3 on May 5. Alex Brown doubled and drove in three runs, Maci Clodfelder had three RBI’s and Block tripled and scored three runs to lead the Blue Devil attack. Alison Pangburn helped out from her leadoff position, going 2-4 with an RBI and scoring 3 times.

Tame Timberwolves

Alison Pangburn had herself a day, going 3-4 and scoring five runs, to lead VGSB to a 22-9 win over Okaw Valley on May 7 in a sloppy affair that saw the two teams combine for 13 errors. Chloe Reardon drove in three runs with a homer, and Kyleigh Block went 4-4 with a double and a triple and drove in six runs to help the cause. Alex Brown picked up the win, giving up ten hits and three earned runs while fanning eight in a complete game performance.