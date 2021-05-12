Seip and Williams breaking records for Lady Warriors track team

By Lenny Sementi

Alyssa Williams has been on a record breaking pace since the start of track season and this past week was no different for the junior only this time Carlie Seip joined the party. Williams and Seip both broke school records as head girls track coach Drew Sterkel and the Lady Warriors traveled to Warrensburg on Wednesday for a four-team meet and Newton on Friday for a five-team event.

Williams re-broke her school record in the 100-meter dash at Warrensburg breaking the tape in a personal best 12.39. She did the same in the long jump re-breaking her own school record touching the sand at just over 18 feet to capture first place. She cruised in the 200-meter taking her third title of the night with a 26.29 and then two nights later in Newton broke the school record winning the race with a personal best 25.9.

The speedster put a cherry on top of her week adding two more firsts to her season stat sheet at the Newton meet winning the long jump and the 100-meter high hurdles. She PR’d for the fourth time of the week winning the race in 17.7-seconds posting a dominant fashion finishing first in every event she was entered in.

Seip did more than her fair share of damage collecting four first place finishes joining with Mia Hausmann, Brynn Tabeling, and Laney Cummings for a pair of relays wins at Warrensburg in the 4×200 and the 4×400-meter races before collecting two more at Newton in the field events. Seip took home a pair of firsts in the jumps, leaping 31 feet 11 inches in the triple jump before soaring 5 feet 4 inches in the high jump breaking a 26-year old TCHS record. Alondra Tapia and Lauren Woods scored in the long jump at Warrensburg with a fourth and fifth place finish in the long jump. Carlina Patterson rounded scored in the throws at both meets taking fourth in the shot at WL and fifth in the discus at Newton.

Sydney Moss collected runner up status both nights for coach Sterkel in the 300-low hurdles setting a personal record at Newton with a 54.2 edging Cummings at the line who also PR’d with a 54.5 to take third. Moss also set a career mark in the 100’s at Newton as did Addisyn Pettry taking fourth and fifth respectively. Moss donated a few more to the team at WL finishing in fourth with a 14.15 in the 100-meter dash.

PR’s were abundant both nights Paige Goad and Harley Woodard both turned in their best in the 200 at WL while Hannah Hornaday did it in both the 400 and the 3200. Reagan Smith found her way to a career best in the 3200 as well. Hornaday ran the 1600 at Newton and came away with second place honors. Tabeling added runner up team points also at Newton also with a second place in the open 400. Hausmann was right behind taking third in the race.

Sterkel utilized numerous athletes in the relays nine in total collecting a first, three seconds and a third in the three-day span. Pettry, Tapia, Woodard and Goad won the 4×200 at Newton with a time of 1:59. Tabeling and Moss were part of the runner up finishes and Goad, Hausmann, Woodard and Moss joined for a third place effort in a fast 4×100 race at Warrensburg.