Jo Ann Carr, 68, of Urbana passed away April 10, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Jo Ann was born Oct. 24, 1952, in Tuscola, the daughter of John Thomas and Viola Lucille (Van Zant) Lloyd.

Jo Ann was a 1970 graduate of Tuscola High School. She attended and graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 1973. She most recently worked as a sales clerk for Walmart. Jo Ann was a member of Vineyard Church of Urbana. She held a strong Christian faith and would often volunteer her time with the church.

She enjoyed spending time with her cherished family. Surviving are her children, Sara Beth Carr (Michelle) of Decatur, Laura Kristin Hogan (Tim) of Decatur, and grandson, Jackson Hogan. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marlene Harris; and one infant brother.

Graveside memorial service was held 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Morrisonville Cemetery, Morrisonville.

Memorials: Champaign County Humane Society.

The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Jo Ann. Condolences may be left to Jo Ann’s family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.