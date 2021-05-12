Douglas County Health Department announces COVID-19 immunization clinic changes ahead

Since the final days of December 2020, Douglas County Health Department has held weekly clinics in order to vaccinate willing residents as a safeguard against COVID-19. We are so very proud of and grateful for the 5,000-plus community members who have made that commitment to protect themselves, their families, friends, co-workers and fellow citizens by becoming fully vaccinated.

Because the number of first-dose appointment requests is decreasing, DCHD is now looking at changing the way it conducts vaccine clinics in an effort to best utilize staff resources while still providing this life-saving immunization to the public. After the May 15 scheduled mass vaccination clinic at North Ward Elementary School in Tuscola (appointments still available for Moderna first and second doses and Pfizer second doses), DCHD will not be conducting vaccinations the week of May 17. Instead, managers will be mapping out the new strategy.

COVID vaccination efforts will resume the week of May 25, and the likely scenario will be conducting drive-thru clinics by appointment several days a week at DCHD’s J600 site in Tuscola Outlet Mall. The same online registration process will probably remain, and more specific details will be made available sometime next week. Please note that should circumstances warrant it, there may be occasional mass vaccination clinics held in the future.

In the meantime, we encourage anyone who is eligible for vaccination to give serious consideration to doing so. It is free, essentially painless, and requires just a small amount of your time. Besides the obvious health benefits, additional perks of full vaccination include often no quarantine is required if you are identified as a close contact to a COVID-positive person, and your presence doesn’t count against capacity limits in many situations.

For more information, check the DCHD website at dchealthdept.org or find us on Facebook.