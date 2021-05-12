Crooked numbers for Lady Warriors softball

Junior second baseman Taylor Musgrave pounded out ten base knocks this past week, including a triple and two doubles helping Tuscola’s softball team post crooked numbers on the scoreboard twelve times collecting four wins along the way. They posted six in the first and third Monday, May 3 en-route to a 12-0 Central Illinois Conference home win over Clinton.

Two nights later they took to the road scoring at least two runs in the first four frames and another three in the sixth upending Shelbyville 12-0. Backed that up with ten runs in the first the next night at home on their way to a 16-0 victory over Marshall before ending the week on Friday with a 10-0 conquest over a good Central A&M squad. Kaitlyn Reifsteck collected all four wins in the circle averaging two strikes per innings on her way to 42 k’s in 20 innings of action.

Taylor Musgrave had the hot hand at the plate delivering ten base hits in the four game swing. Ella Boyer was right there with her nine hits while driving in 11 runs while going yard once. Kendyl Ring boosted her batting average with eight hits and showed off her speed on the bases swiping 12 bags. Reifsteck was another big stick notching six hits, including a three for four, two-RBI outing versus Shelbyville. Isabelle Wilcox tacked a few on to her season resume with six hits also including four extra base knocks.

The Warriors took advantage of a few miscues by the Maroons in the first frame on Monday and made them hurt thanks to base hits by Ring, Boyer and Musgrave rushing out to a 6-0 lead after one. They added another six in the third on consecutive hits by Kendal Morgan, Marissa Russo, Ring and Boyer before Musgrave cleared the bases late in the frame with a double to the right field fence. Reifsteck did the rest striking out 12 in the contest collecting her sixth win of the year.

The senior hurler kept it going on Wednesday in Shelbyville giving up just one hit while striking out 14 and walking none in six innings of work. She went three for four with the bat in her hand pushing a pair across. Ring set the table four times in the game and stole five bases. She scored the first run on a single to left, steals of second and third and an RBI single by Boyer helping Tuscola to a 3-0 lead after one. Boyer Tripled in the bottom of the second and scored on a ground ball by Jessie Martin moving it to 5-0 after two and then added two more in the third on a single by Kerri Pierce and a triple by Musgrave but ending hopes of a comeback.

The Marshall game was short and sweet as the Warriors rode a ten-run first frame to a 16-run ruled shortened three inning contest. Boyer drove in three runs in the big first on a double and a two-run dinger driving in Ring twice who also reached safely both times in the opening stanza. Martin pushed in two with a double of her own the first time through the lineup. Wilcox ended it in the bottom of the third with a two-run blast over the left field fence invoking the run rule.

Reifsteck retired the first seven Lady Raiders on Friday on her way to her ninth win of the year giving up two hits and fanning ten. Ring singled to open the bottom of the first, stole second and third then scored on a well executed squeeze bunt by Martin to make it 1-0. Sandwiched in between doubles by Musgrave and Wilcox in the third was a single by Reifsteck putting two more on the board. They added more insurance in the fifth with a pair of extra base hits by Reifsteck and Wilcox and closed the door on the run rule with a single to right by Emily Czerwonka capping a five-run sixth.

Russo reached safely all three times she stepped to the plate going three for three in the game. Reifsteck and Wilcox both delivered three hits as well while Musgrave went two for four in the contest.