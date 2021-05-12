Boyd’s big for Hornaday’s boys track horde

By Lenny Sementi

Big boy Chris Boyd and his older brother James fueled head boy’s track coach Ryan Hornaday’s group this past week. Chris ran the table in the throwing events while James came up big in the relays and the sprints when the Warriors traveled on Wednesday for a four-team event in Warrensburg and then trekked to Newton on Friday for a five-team outing.

Chris collected first place finishes in both the shot put and the discus at Warrensburg helping the Warriors to a third place finish overall delivering 20 team points. He tossed the 12-pound ball 50 feet one inch and spiraled the disc a personal best 161 feet three inches. He backed it up two nights later with another solid effort in both events again sweeping the throws. Senior Hans Goodman was also strong, taking third in both at Warrensburg with a season best 123 feet 4 inch toss in the disc. He PR’d in the shot at Newton denting the sand at 37 feet six inches. Junior Austin Lewis was behind him in fourth place in the disc at Warrensburg.

James PR’d in the 100-meter with an 11.93 and also in the long jump taking second with a leap of 18 feet five inches at Warrensburg while Krish Patel was on spot back in the long jump in third. Boyd also added first place team points to the mix joining in the 4×400-meter relay with Boston Broady, Krish Patel and Will Foltz. Right behind that group in second place was Bryce Graves, Tristan Gadomski, Riley Nolan and Jackson Barrett. Hornaday leaned on his relays, getting a first place effort from Graves, Josiah Hortin, Clay Hausmann and Foltz in the grueling 4×800. Gadomski, Logan Wallace, Patel and Broady doubled dipped taking third in the 4×200 and fourth in the 4×100.

Hortin and Jackson Barrett did some damage in the distance races taking runner-up in both the 1600-meter and second in the 3200-meter runs. The duo set new PR’s posting a 4:55 and an 11:20 respectively. Nolan scored in the 3200 also taking fourth with a 12:05. Hausmann found his way to a third in the open 200 and also in the open 400 while posting a PR in the latter with a 55.39. Eric Badgett turned in his personal best in the 300 hurdles, taking third crossing the line in 46.65. Patel was tops for the Warriors in the 110 hurdles ending his day in the third as well.

James Boyd added to his team score sheet in Newton clearing 11 feet capturing first in the pole vault. Foltz was next in line taking second. Badgett and Gadomski rounded out the scoring in the field events taking third and fifth each with PR’s.

PR’s were abundant in the sprints Badget, Wallace and Graves took third, fourth, and fifth in the 100 for Hornaday. Badgett and J. Boyd followed it up with third and fourth place outings in the 200 also PR’ing, as did Wallace, Boyd, Graves and Ben Hornaday who placed third through sixth in the 400.

Nolan turned in career bests in the 800 and the 1600 capturing fourth in both. Barrett was on spot in front in the 1600 earning six points. Hortin circled the track eight times in 11:05 to take first in the 3200. John Hegarty placed as well, taking fourth overall with a PR of 14:44. Adi Patel was a bright spot in the hurdles taking first in both the 110’s and the 300’s with career-best times of 20.3 and 49.4. Gadomski was right behind the 300’s taking second.