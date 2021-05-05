Villa Grove Heritage high school sports wrap

By Tony Hooker

VGH Baseball

Herd buffaloes

The Hawks defeated Georgetown-Ridge Farm 4-3 on April 22. Dylan Ploense picked up the win in relief of starter Mason Wyant, giving up one run in two innings. Offensively, Luke Zimmerman was the main catalyst, going 1-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Nick Coffin, Noah Davison and Tyler Wilson scored the other runs for the Hawks.

Ride Comets

One day after winning a tight pitching duel, the Hawks exploded for 19 runs in a 19-13 win over Oakwood. Four errors led to ten unearned runs for the Comets, as starter Carson Howard was nicked for six unearned runs in 3.2 innings while fanning four. Sam Bender picked up the win in relief, throwing 3.1 innings while giving up two earned. The Hawks, who received contributions at the plate from up and down the lineup, were led by Ryan Cheatham, who went 3-4 with a pair of homers, a double, four RBI’s and four runs scored. Other standouts at the plate included Carson Howard, who went 2-5 with a homer and two runs scored. Jack Humphrey also contributed, going 2-6 with a homer, and Nick Coffin also homered and knocked in a pair. Mason Wyant doubled and scored three times for the Hawks, as well.

Spiced by Sages

VGH dropped their first contest of the year, falling 15-10 to Monticello on April 27. Dylan Ploense took the loss for the Hawks, giving up six runs (four earned) in 1.1 innings. Villa Grove Heritage was led at the plate by Nick Coffin, who went 1-2 with a homer, four rbi’s and a pair of runs scored. Noah Davison helped out at the dish, going 1-3 with a double and two runs scored, and Carson Howard went 3-5 with a double and two RBI’s.

Joust Knights

Almost a year to the day after throwing a one hit shutout in a 21-0 win over Schlarman, Mason Wyant went one better, tossing a four inning no hitter as VGH pummeled Blue Ridge 15-0 on April 28. Wyant fanned seven while scattering three bases on balls to earn the win. Noah Davison was the fire starter at the plate, going 2-2 with a double, a homer, four runs scored and four RBI’s. Carson Howard stroked a pair of doubles in a 2-2 effort, scoring twice and driving in three, Nick Coffin scored twice, and Jalen Southard drove in a pair of runs for the Hawks. VGH returns to action on May 5 with a home LPC contest versus Arcola.

Villa Grove Softball

Cage Hawks

Vanessa Wright and Logan Lillard pitched four innings of one hit shutout ball as Villa Grove annihilated Heritage 21-0 on April 26. Wright picked up the win, fanning six in two innings, and Lillard had four k’s of her own in relief. Kyleigh Block homered and drove in five, while Maci Clodfelder had a pair of doubles and five RBI’s of her own to power the Blue Devil offense. Emma Bratten-Noice was 2-3 with two runs scored and three RBI’s to help the cause.

Fall to Warriors

Alison Pangburn notched the only base hit for the Blue Devils as they fell to Tuscola 12-0 on April 27.

Lose to Casey Westfield

Logan Lillard went 2-4 with a pair of runs scored, VGSB fell to Casey Westfield 5-3 on April 29. Lillard went the distance on the hill for the Devils, giving up five runs on 11 hits while fanning three. Vanessa Wright chipped in at the plate by going 2-4 with a run scored and an RBI, and Alex Brown also had a run batted in for Villa Grove.

Trumped by Aces

Villa Grove fell to five-time Kentucky state champion Owensboro Catholic by a 6-2 count as they began their annual southern swing on April 30. Kyleigh Block took the loss, giving up four earned runs in three innings. Alison Pangburn went 1-2 with a double and a pair of RBIs’ to lead the way at the plate, while Alex Brown and Emma Bratten-Noice scored the lone tallies for the Blue Devils.

Slain by Dragons

Continuing to fight above their weight class, the Blue Devils dropped a 9-1 decision to Green County, a school with 500 students, on May 1. Logan Lillard took the loss, giving up six earned runs. Maci Clodfelder went 1-2 with a double and scored the only run, while Kayln Cordes tallied the lone RBI. Alison Pangburn, Emma Bratten-Noice and Alex Brown each had doubles for VGSB.

Clawed by Bruins

Villa Grove fell to Central Hardin 6-0 on May 1. Alex Brown took the loss, giving up three earned runs in one inning of work. Kyleigh Block came on to finish out the game, yielding one run on four hits over four for the Devils. Block also had a pair of singles to lead the way at the plate against a school who has nearly as many students (1901) as her home town has citizens. Maci Clodfelder, Logan Lillard and Alex Brown also struck singles for the Blue Devils, who return to action with games on May 3 at Unity, May 5 versus Centennial, May 6 versus Armstrong and May 7 for a LPC contest versus Okaw Valley.