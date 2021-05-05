Kaitlyn Reifsteck and the Lady Warriors softball team gets stingy

Senior hurler Kaitlyn Reifsteck and the Lady Warriors softball team were stingy this past week collecting three wins, two on the diamond in Ervin Park and one on the road giving up just one run in 19 innings of action. The righty collected all three wins in the circle, gave up just six hits while Tuscola pounded out 35 hits, scoring 26 runs.

Reifsteck connected with battery-mate Marissa Russo to take care of 39 opposing batters on their own. Russo was also part of a double play and secured four putouts. Offensively sophomore Ella Boyer was at the top of the hit column with seven hits, including the first homerun of her career and a pair of doubles. Next in line were seniors Kendyl Ring and Jessie Martin who each banged out five hits delivering a combined three doubles. Sophomore Isabelle Wilcox found her way to five hits as well and like Ring and Martin reached safely in all three contests. She also drove her first ball over the fence in her career and doubled twice.

Reifsteck and the ladies in black and gold welcomed Villa Grove to town on Tuesday, April 29 pounding out 13 runs on 12 hits scoring in the first four frames ending it early by the run rule. Martin doubled with two gone in the bottom of the first and scored on a double by Reifsteck to break the ice. The Warriors followed with four more in the second, three in the third and five in the fourth to end the suspense. Kendal Morgan doubled to start the onslaught in the second and Boyer and Wilcox went yard in the fourth to boost the offense. Reifsteck and Martin accounted for two doubles each and Ring added one to her stat sheet as well. Ring led all driving in four RBI’s while Boyer, Reifsteck and Martin all accounted for three RBI’s.

Reifsteck collected win number three in the circle going the distance. The Eastern Illinois commit faced one more than the minimum, giving up one hit and no walks in five innings of action, striking out eleven.

Tuscola went on the road for the first time one night later and rode a three run first inning to an eight run win over a very good Paris squad. Ring opened the game with an infield single, stole a pair of bases and scored on a double to left by Boyer who moved on a sac bunt by Martin and scored a double off the left field fence by Taylor Musgrave. Wilcox followed one batter later with a double of her own scoring Musgrave.

They added two more in the third on a single by Boyer and an RBI double by Wilcox. Russo drove one to the fence in the fourth, moved on a single by Ring and trotted home on a single by Boyer. Ring then found their way across the dish on a double by Martin. Wilcox tripled in Reifsteck in the fifth and then scored on a hard hit ball to right by Kerri Ring to end the Warriors’ scoring. Reifsteck had the pill in the circle securing her second win of the week. She gave up one run on four hits and four walks in seven innings of work adding 13-K’s to her stat sheet.

Boyer and Wilcox were tops on offense, each banging out three hits, combining for three of the extra base variety. Wilcox drove in three and Martin forced a pair across. Reifsteck and Ring also had multiple hits in the contest.

Tuscola put one on the board in the first and that was all Reifsteck would need delivering her third win of the week with a seven-inning gem against Fisher on Friday facing two more than the minimum giving up just one hit and one walk. She struck out fifteen, including the first six to step to the plate and the side four times.

Ring battled her way in the bottom of the first, stole second and third and scored on a ground ball by Boyer. Ring then singled in the third, stole two more bags and scored on a double to left by Boyer. Martin followed with a walk and the pair scored on back-to-back base knocks by Pierce and Morgan. They added one more on singles by Boyer and Musgrave in the fourth and another in the sixth on base hits by Musgrave, and Emily Czerwonka as the Warriors moved to 5-0 on the year overall.