DCHD Gold and Silver Spoon Awards
By Aaron Patrick
Congratulations to the following food establishments which received the Gold Spoon Award. This is awarded for no priority violations, no more than 1 priority foundation violation, and excellence in training of Certified Food Protection Managers and Food Handler Staff at the required levels at all times. The awardees for the months of September & October 2020: The Royal Academy daycare, Casey’s-Atwood, Walnut Point Restaurant & Kayak Rental, C & C’s One Stop, Pizza Man of Newman, Bub’s Donuts & More, Jack Flash-Arthur, Yoder’s Kitchen, Cast Iron Pub, La Cascada, Los Gallos, Dairy Queen-Arcola, & The Pantry.
A Gold Spoon Award is awarded to retail establishments with no food preparation which had no violations observed at the time of their annual inspection, and the recipients are: Meadowview Herbs, Dollar General-Newman, & The Woodloft.
The Silver Spoon Award was awarded to establishments with food preparation for excellence in training of Food Manager staff and the recipient is: Flesor’s Candy Kitchen.
A Silver Spoon Award is awarded to retail establishments with no food preparation which had no priority level violations observed at the time of their annual inspection, and the recipient is: Rick’s Country Market.
I would welcome conversation about this program and other topics concerning the food program. I can be reached at 217-253-4137 or by email through our website, www.dchealthdept.org.