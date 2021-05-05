Barbara J. Watson

Barbara J. (Burnett) Watson, 90, of Villa Grove died Sunday (April 25, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Barbara was born on March 1, 1931, in Indianapolis, to Clarence (Doc) and Susan (Raines) Watson.

She is survived by three children, Jan Ellen of Camargo, Steve (Kim) Burnett of Urbana and Gail Moseley of Urbana; nine grandchildren, Derek Martin of Champaign, Daphne Piercy of Camargo, Ryan Burnett of Villa Grove, Aaron Burnett of Tuscola, Laura Minor of St. Louis, Cole Burnett of Hugo, Courtney Sheppard of Fond du Lac, Wis., Cohen Burnett of Villa Grove and Steve Sawyer of Sullivan; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two siblings, Shirley Tuttle of Indianapolis and Wayne Watson of Indianapolis; and multiple nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband, Mark Burnett; two sons, David and James Burnett; two sisters; and one brother.

Barbara raised her children and worked on the family farm in rural Pesotum. She was very creative and artistic. She enjoyed painting, dancing and singing. She also loved all animals but had a special place in her heart for cats.

A family funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 30, at Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove, with Pastor Ricky Spindler officiating. Burial followed in Villa Grove Cemetery; all were welcome.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Douglas County Animal Shelter.