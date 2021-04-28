LyondellBasell Tuscola Plant announced donation of over $57,365 to United Way to advance local communities during COVID pandemic

The LyondellBasell Tuscola Plant today announced a donation of $57,365 to the United Way of United Way chapters of Central Illinois, Champaign County, Coles County and Decatur and Mid Illinois.

“The work United Way does in our communities is far-reaching and makes a lasting impact to those who are facing unprecedented needs due to the COVID- 19 pandemic,” said Aaron McKee, site manager. “Once again, I am humbled by the generosity of our employees who give not only their time but also their financial resources. They truly exemplify Advancing Good in our communities.”

Annually, the company runs a campaign across the United States to raise funds in support of United Way’s efforts to serve those most in need. LyondellBasell matches money raised by employees on a dollar-for-dollar basis. In 2020, LyondellBasell distributed a total of more than $1.5 million to 35 individual United Way chapters across the country.

The company’s global citizenship program, Advancing Good, focuses on three key areas: Advancing Our Communities, Advancing Our Planet, and Preparing Tomorrow’s Workforce.

About LyondellBasell’s Tuscola Plant

The Tuscola plant employs around 100 people and occupies nearly 900 acres. The site produces ethyl alcohol, diethyl ether and specialty polymers. Ethyl alcohol, or ethanol, is used in many health care and personal product applications such as hair spray, capsule manufacturing, hand sanitizer, and pharmaceutical cleaning. Diethyl ether finds applications as a laboratory reagent solution, usage in chemical synthesis, as an ammunition drier, and starter fluid. The specialty polymers produced here include microfine powders used as additives in personal care products, lubricants, binding agents, water filtration systems, and moisture barriers.

About LyondellBasell

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world’s largest producer of polypropylene compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2021, LyondellBasell was named to Fortune Magazine’s list of the “World’s Most Admired Companies” for the fourth consecutive year. More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.lyondellbasell.com.