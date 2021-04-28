Douglas County Museum Mural final Ta-Dah!

Date updated: Come help us celebrate the Douglas County Museum mural with food, music, and more! Our finale work day for the museum mural is set for May 8. (We had to use our rain date!) We ask you to join us for a fun spring event while we complete the final touch ups on the mural from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be music by JMT Trio, food from Slow Spark BBQ, food from Bub’s Donuts and some antique cars in our museum parking lot from the owner of Ta’Carbon & more for you to see.

JMT Trio will play from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. BBQ & Donuts will be open at 11:00 a.m.

We will also be presenting a plaque for the mural. The event will go as long as needed for us to complete the work! The museum exhibits will also be open and we have free admission as always!

We are so happy the response to the mural has been so positive and look forward to celebrating with you!