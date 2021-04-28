Douglas County Board discusses possible wind turbines in the county

By Jim Allen

The County Board met on April 21, 2010 at 9:00 a.m. with all members present. After minutes, bills, and fees were approved, the board moved on to ordinances and resolutions that were on the agenda.

The board approved ordinance 21-0-2 which approves the sale of baked goods from home kitchens. Those who are considering offering baked goods for sale in the county should contact the Health Department to determine what goods may be sold. Resolution 21-R-13, extension of a declaration of emergency due to COVID-19 was approved.

Resolution 21-R-14, supporting local control of land use affairs was approved. This is in response to Illinois Senate Bill 1602 which would remove all control of Industrial Wind Turbine Complexes from the counties. The state would be the sole regulator of such “wind farms”. This could be a first step in taking all control of development from the counties and placing that control in the hands of the State.

An agreement with Hillard’s Bookkeeping Service to assist with MFT/Federal construction documentation requirements was approved. Hillard’s assists in many aspects of construction contracts including the interpretation of plans and specifications through final observation of construction and preparation of final papers and reports. The amount paid under this agreement is not to exceed $35,000.00.

A bid from King-Lar Company was approved for the installation of a roof top air conditioner for the third floor of the Courthouse. This bid covers all roof work associated with the installation but does not cover any damage to interior plaster work. The bid amount is $33,000.00.

Liquor licenses were approved for Double JP Inc. of Camargo, Cindy’s Log Cabin of Camargo, Kaskaskia Country Club of Arcola, Tri-County Country Club of Villa Grove, and Reclaimed 32, LLC of Arcola.

The Board heard from Chairman Munson that the county has continued to receive good news on the amount of sales tax that is being received. Amanda Minor from the Health Department presented an update on the COVID-19 vaccination progress. Twenty one percent of Douglas County residents are fully vaccinated. The twenty one percent includes Douglas County residents who have been vaccinated in other counties. She also noted that vaccine clinics in Douglas County would now be opened up to all Illinois residents due to low number of signups in the county.

Chairman Munson then asked for questions or comments from the public. I had asked the Plat and Planning Committee a question concerning changes needed in the current WECS ordinance written in 2009. Mr. Munson assured those present that he was communicating with the States Attorney and staff regarding wind and solar ordinances. He further stated that there would be a committee with County Board members, County staff, and the public to review the ordinance. Chairman Munson also stated that a moratorium on further wind development would be enacted until an agreed upon ordinance would be put in place.

With no further buisness, the board adjourned at 10:07 a.m.