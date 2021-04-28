Back to back wins for East Prairie Hornets girls basketball team

By Kendra Hennis

April 19 – Bement

Seventh Grade

The seventh grade East Prairie Hornets took on Bement on April 19, playing a very strong defensive game and defeating them 24-2. Amaryiah Banda led the girls with 11 points, Chloe Folwer followed with six, Cailin Munson added four, Mary Bensyl contributed two, and Hannah Kidwell had one.

Following the game, Coach Beth Pugh said, “The 7th seventh played great defense holding Bement to two points for the game. Our guards Amaryiah Banda and Chloe Fowler had good games. It was great to see all the girls get some quality playing time.”

Eighth Grade

On the eighth grade side, the Hornets took another win, defeating Bement 32-4. Ava Boyer, Rylie Vanausdoll, and Taylor Gordon all had strong shooting nights, each scoring six baskets. Carly Ochs and Olivia Wallace each contributed four points, and Allison Pettry, Rylie Vanausdoll, and Emily Veach each added two points.

Coach Pugh said, “the eighth grade also had a great defensive game holding Bement to four points. We did not full court press, so this was a change for us. We wanted to work on scoring in the halfcourt off of our offense, not our defense. We were also playing without Lia Patterson, one of the starting guards. I thought the girls did a good job of adjusting. Again it was great to see a lot of the girls get some quality playing time.”

April 21 – St. Matthews

Seventh Grade

In the next game of the week, the seventh graders took on St. Matthews and brought home the gold, winning 26-15. Cailin Munson led the team with eight points, Amaryiah Banda and Lilly Kurtz each contributed six, and Reese Davis, Phoebe Wilkins, and Tori McCollum each added two points.

Coach Beth Pugh said, “the seventh grade held off a good St. Matthew’s team. Caitlin Munson had a good game.”

Eighth Grade

The eighth graders continued the winning night, defeating St. Matthews 26-21 on April 21. Ava Boyer had a fantastic shooting night, leading the Hornets with 14. Teammate Olivia Wallace contributed six, Taylor Gordon added four, and Carly Ochs followed with two.

Following the game, Coach Pugh said, “the eighth grade played much better defense against St. Matthew. We are still missing Lia Patterson and Emily Veach didn’t get to play much because of illness. Ava Boyer and Olivia Wallace had a good game.”