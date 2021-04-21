Young Villa Grove Blue Devils softball team looks to improve game

By Tony Hooker

So, this season is starting out a little bit more normally than the previous sports season. How are the kids who play volleyball/ football adjusting to being in baseball/softball at the same time? How about the coaches who are involved with both?

We have nine athletes playing volleyball and softball. The kids are handling it well, this past week we played volleyball games Mon, Tue, Wed and softball games Fri and Sat. They are strong kids, typically they have two practices or practice and a game daily. This will be the last week of crossover, however it is also our homecoming week so that will add even more to their plates! Coaching both I am able to adjust schedules to make it work, I did give a couple of extra days off of practice that I typically would not last week as I saw the kids were exhausted.

Who are key returnees that you’ll be leaning on this season?

We only have four kids returning that have played in a HS softball game – with the sophomores losing a season last year. Senior Kyleigh Block – pitcher, ss and outfield, Senior Addy Fisher – 3B, DH; Junior Vanessa Wright, Outfield, Junior Kaylee Arbuckle, OF

Who are some key losses that you’ll have to fill?

We graduated five seniors – Reagan Cheely, pitcher, SS; Jordyn Ray Pitcher, OF, Maris Eversole, C; Molly Mixell, 1B; Ragin Baker 3B

Are there any newcomers who will be expected to contribute?

Yes! Maci Clodfelder with a hot bat, Alex Brown as a freshman pitcher – I expect quite a bit from both of them.

What are your expectations for the season?

We are young – if we can mature during the early part of the season I think we will be prime for the postseason. Most of my underclassmen have played travel ball, but varsity softball is a different game.