May is Mental Health Awareness Month: NAMI hosting Family to Family class

NAMI Champaign is offering a free eight-session family class in Mattoon, IL. Facilitated by local community members, the classes will start May 4th, 2021.

NAMI’s signature Family-to-Family education program is for family members, caregivers, and significant others of people with mental health conditions such as Bipolar disorder, Schizophrenia, or Depression. This program includes a crisis plan, information on various serious mental illnesses, discussions on communication with a loved one, and finding and using local support and services. Time is given for discussion and interactive exercises. Experience compassion and reinforcement from people who understand your situation.

Family to Family is facilitated by two NAMI-trained family members. The eight-week program is open to adults and those 14-17 when attending as a participant and accompanied by a parent or guardian. Sessions will be held Tuesday evenings from 6:00-8:30 p.m., May 4- June 22 (June 29 if needed) at Marshall Avenue Christian Church. This is an in-person program, masks will be mandatory to comply with COVID-19 meeting guidelines. The number of participants will be limited to 10-12.

To register for Family-to-Family in Mattoon: Call Sue at 217-259-2550 or Donna at 217-273-9934 or email info@namichampaign.org

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Champaign affiliate advocates for access to services, treatment, supports and research and is steadfast in its commitment to raising awareness and building a community of hope for all of those in need.

See the website at namichampaign.org or email us at info@namichampaign.org for more information regarding NAMI, Mental Illness, or Mental Health Awareness.