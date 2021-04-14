EP girls basketball continues winning streak against Cerro Cordo’s team

By Kendra Hennis

Seventh Grade

The seventh grade East Prairie Hornets kept the winning streak alive, going 4-0 in the season following a 17-10 win against Cerro Gordo on April 8.

Phoebe Wilkins led the Hornets with five points, Reese Davis and Lilly Kurtz each added two baskets, and Amaryiah Banda and Chloe Fowler added two points each.

Coach Beth Pugh noted after the game that, “this was our first game after the Easter vacation. We knew it would be an adjustment, since we had a few girls that were on vacation over break and some girls that are still on vacation. The seventh grade came out strong in the first half, but let Cerro Gordo back in the game in the second half. They held on to win the game.”

Eighth Grade

The eighth grade Lady Hornets also came home with a win on April 8, with a final score of 44-12 against Cerro Gordo.

Ava Boyer dominated the boards, leading the ladies with 17 points. Lia Patterson added 14, Taylor Gordon had eight points, Olivia Wallace and Isabelle Sturts each contributed two points, and Emily Veach added one.

Coach Pugh said, “the eighth grade had to make a few adjustments because of players that were on vacation. We had players playing positions that they normally don’t play. It took us a while to make these adjustments, but I thought they worked it out very well. This is one of the things I tell them that can work in their favor. They have girls that can play multiple positions and the more they work on this, the stronger it will make them as a team.”