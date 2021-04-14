Douglas County Farm Bureau foundation academic scholarships awarded

Makenna Green of Arthur and Will Little of Tuscola were selected to receive a $1,500 academic scholarship by the Douglas County Farm Bureau Foundation. The given award is based on merit, demonstrated commitment to rural life and college enrollment in an ag related field of study.

Makenna is a sophomore at Lakeland College studying as an Ag Transfer student. Makenna is an active member of Lakeland’s livestock judging team, Collegiate Farm Bureau, Ag Transfer Club, and Student Ambassadors. Currently, she is still deciding where she will be attending in the fall to study agronomy and judge livestock. Makenna is the daughter of Justin and Monica Green of Arthur.

Will is a sophomore at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and is in the College of Agricultural, Consumer, and Environmental Sciences. Will’s plans include obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree in Agribusiness Markets and Management. Grain marketing or seed/fertilizer distribution are possible career opportunities Will would like to consider in the future. Will is the son of Lance and Julie Little of Tuscola.

The Douglas County Farm Bureau Foundation, established in 2012, is a charitable foundation committed to promoting educational opportunities for the youth of Douglas County. “We are thrilled to award scholarships to Makenna Green and Will Little. They were selected among an outstanding group of young people to represent our Foundation.” said Executive Director, Tyler Harvey. “The Foundation aims to assist students with high potential for success and a strong desire to return to a rural community upon graduation.”

For more information about the Douglas County Farm Bureau Foundation and how to apply for next year’s scholarship please contact our office at 217-253-4442 or douglasmgr@douglascfb.com.