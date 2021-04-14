Donovan Chester awarded 2021 Joe and Sue Summerville $1500 agricultural scholarship

Donovan Chester of Tuscola was selected to receive a $1,500 academic scholarship on behalf of the Joe and Sue Summerville Agricultural scholarship. This scholarship is offered in memory of Sue’s mother and father, Lois and Myron Riddle, of Tuscola, Illinois. The given award is based on merit, demonstrated commitment to rural life and college enrollment in an ag related field of study.

Donovan has been admitted to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign for the Fall 2021 semester. He is the son of Deon and Katrina Chester. This fall he plans to major in Agricultural Communications with a possible minor in Food Science.

For more information about the Joe and Sue Summerville Agricultural scholarship and how to apply for next year’s scholarship please contact our office at 217-253-4442 or douglasmgr@douglascfb.com.