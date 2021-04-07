VG Blue Devils volleyball wrap

By Tony Hooker

Clawed by Lions

Despite six kills from Madie Burwell, the Blue Devil volleyball squad dropped a road contest at Decatur LSA on March 29 by a score of 18-25, 23-25. Kyleigh Block served up an ace and passed out six assists to help the cause. Block and Burwell also keyed the defense with four digs each, and the pair joined Maci Clodfelder for a block at the net, and Alexa Howard also had a service ace for the blue and gold.

Weather Storm

Another night, another trip to Macon County, but this time the outcome was different as the Blue Devils defeated Sangamon Valley in straight sets, 25-20, 25-22 on March 30. The Blue Devils got five kills each from Kyleigh Block, and Madie Burwell, Vanessa Wright had four and Maci Clodfelder contributed three. Kalyn Cordes dished out 12 assists and hammered three aces, and Clodfelder contributed four aces as well. Defensively, Burwell finished off her well rounded performance with 12 digs, while Block added nine stops of her own. Alexa Howard contributed six digs and Ava Vollmer had five digs of her own for the Blue Devils, who moved their record to 2-3 with the win. VGVB returns to action with four contests next week, facing ALAH at home on April 5, Tri-County at home on April 6, at Heritage on April 8 and at Judah Christian on April 10.