Hornets go 3-0 in conference with double wins

By Kendra Hennis

Seventh Grade

The Lady Hornets were off to a strong start in the conference with a 24-15 win over LSA on March 26. Amaryiah Banda led the Hornets with 12 points and Chloe Fowler and Lilly Kurtz each added six points.

Eighth Grade

The eighth grade Lady Hornets also claimed victory on April 26, defeating Tri-County 35-10. Ava Boyer led the ladies with thirteen points, Lia Patterson contributed six, Emily Veach and Taylor Gordon each added four, and Ava Boyer, Rylie Vanausdoll, Carly Ochs, and Olivia Wallace each had two points.

On the game, Coach Pugh said, “Both seventh and eighth grade are 2-0 in the conference. Both teams played well, but did not play as aggressive as they did in the first game. Most of the girls are playing basketball and are participating in track and field. This makes it hard to work on aspects of the game in practice, but the girls are really doing a great job of working hard at both sports.”

Seventh Grade

The seventh grade Lady Hornets claimed another victory on March 30, winning 21-16 over Tri-County. Amaryiah Fowler and Chloe Fowler led the ladies with six points each, Reese Davis and Lilly Kurtz each contributed four, and Phoebe Wilkins added one point.

Eighth Grade

The eighth grade girls saw equal success on March 30 with a 42-15 win. Taylor Gordon led the Hornets with ten points, Ava Boyer followed with nine, and Lia Patterson added six points. Olivia also Wallace contributed four points, Adrina Simmons had three points, and Rylie Vanausdoll, Isabelle Sturts, Anjalei McCollum, Carly Ochs, and Emily Veach each added a basket.

Coach Pugh said, “Both seventh and eighth grade teams are 3-0. The seventh grade had a tough game against a good Tri-County team. They played tough and came out with the win.”