Villa Grove High School Blue Devils volleyball season gets underway

By Tony Hooker

Jousted by Knights

Logan Lillard hammered seven kills, and Kyleigh Block and Madison Burwell had six of their own, but it wasn’t quite enough as the Blue Devils fell to Blue Ridge 25-23, 18-25, 9-25 in their opening match of the 2020-2021 season. Block served up three aces and had 12 assists, and Alexa Howard had two to help out offensively. Defensively, VG was led by Alison Pangburn, who had ten digs, and Kayln Cordes, who dug seven BR shots.

Unseat Riders

Lillard again hammered seven kills, and Block and Burwell each pounded six, but this time the result was favorable as VG defeated Arcola 26-24, 25-21 on March 23. Block served up two aces and Cordes added an ace and directed the VG attack to the tune of 12 assists. Defensively, Burwell led the way with 11 digs and Alexa Howard had eight.

Scuttled by Pirates

Block and Burwell tallied six kills each, and Vanessa Wright added five, but the Blue Devils fell to Cumberland 14-25, 25-17, 19-25 on March 25. Block and Cordes each had 12 assists, and Block rounded out a stellar evening statistically by digging 20 Pirate shots, but the Blue Devils fell to 1-2 on the young season with the loss. Villa Grove will return to action this week with a trio of road contests, at LSA on 3/29, at Sangamon Valley on March 30 and at CGB on April 1.