Joe A. Mast, 41 of Mattoon, IL passed away Saturday afternoon, March 27, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the Vineyard Church 1805

South Hamilton Street in Sullivan, IL. Jim Plank and Clay Harrington will officiate. Burial will be in the Humboldt Cemetery. Visitation was held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the Vineyard Church Sullivan, IL. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Joe was born October 3, 1979 in Tuscola, IL. He is a son of Andy Ray and Sara Marie (Borntreger) Mast. He married Carolyn E. Plank on May 16, 2001 in Arthur, IL.

Joe is survived by his wife Carolyn; four children, Jonathan David Mast, Jesse Allan Mast, Maria Christine Mast and Andy Ray Mast all at home; his mother Sara Marie Mast of Arthur, IL; five brothers, John A Mast and his wife Leona of Arcola, IL, David A Mast and his wife Rhoda Ann of Lovington, IL, Paul A Mast and his wife Sara Fern of Arcola, IL, Phillip A Mast and his wife Lisa Marie of Arthur, IL and Daniel A Mast and his wife Denise Ann of Arthur, IL; four sisters, Mary Ann Helmuth and her husband David of Arcola, IL, Kathryn Ann Miller and her husband John Matthew of Tuscola, IL, Dorothy A Schrock and her husband David of Arthur, IL, and Wilma A Schrock and her husband Kenneth of Arthur, IL.

Joe was preceded in death by his father Andy Ray Mast and stillborn twin brothers.

Joe was an owner and operator of his own semi, driving primarily for T & C Transport of Gays, IL.

He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family and friends.

Joe was a member of the Vineyard Church in Sullivan, IL

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Joe’s family.