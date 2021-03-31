EP girls basketball returns with home opener against Okaw Valley

By Kendra Hennis

On Thursday, March 25, the East Prairie Lady Hornets returned to the court in a home opener against Okaw Valley.

Seventh Grade

The seventh grade girls won the match 28 to 9. Amaryiah Banda led the Lady Hornets with ten points, Chloe Fowler chipped in eight, Phoebe Wilkins added six, and Cailin Munson and Reese Davis had a basket each.

Eighth Grade

Thanks to a high-scoring night for the Lady Hornets, the eighth grade team also came out on top, defeating Okaw Valley 42 to 9. Lia Patteron led the girls with 12 points, Ava Boyer and Emily Veach each contributed five points, Rylie Vanausdoll and Taylor Gordon added four points each, and Allison Pettry, Isabelle Sturts, Carly Ochs, and Olivia Wallace each had two points.

On the night, Coach Beth Pugh said, “The seventh and eighth grade girls had their home opener last night. We were so excited to get back on the court. We played Okaw Valley. Our defensive pressure forced Okaw Valley into many turnovers. We converted those turnovers into points for us. We know that there are things that we need to work on to improve our offense and defense, but it was a great start. We were happy to see that many of the girls scored.

Many of these girls are playing both basketball and are participating in track and field during the same season. They are doing a great job of working their schedules out. Coach Brewer and I are proud to have such hard working girls on our team.”