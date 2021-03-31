Back in the Day 3-31-21

Ten years ago

April 6, 2011

The 2011 Rotary Scholarship Auction resulted in record bids, with 115 items going for just under $14,000 in donations.

It’ll Do 2 Bar and Grill opened up on 600 South Washington Street in Tuscola.

Eighteen TCHS student council members geared up for the IASC Student Council convention in Chicago.

Youngsters were greeted by the Easter Bunny and Miss Tuscola Rachel Craddock before the annual Easter Egg Hunt.

The 2011 Warrior girls track team included Kim Martin, Macie Edwards, Marlene Ramirez, Clarisa Phillips, Michelle Porter, Susan Ponder, Hannah Scribner, Lindsay Troike, Felicia Tucker, Erin Weaver, Chelsea Sexson, Lisa Ponder, Nicole Mannen, Sydney Finke, Tammy Little, Allison Muraski, Lylia Janusik, Minda Geiler, Lauren Moss, Allison Hemmer, Leslie Borries and Paige Stokes.

The 2011 Warrior boys track team was comprised of Jacob Silver, Jared Hall, Jeff Broch, Tyler Ealy, Caleb Wilson, Mark Crawford, Jud Wienke, Chas Campbell, Jack Leonard, Kyle Stenger, Jordan Scribner, Austin Sexson, Eli Kauffman, Nick Kemp, Alex Kemp, Patrick Griffith, Dan Kneipp, John Evans, Tanner Robinson, Robert Lopez, Josh Silva, Brandon Mills, Dylan Stewart, Sam Daily, Pat Yoakum, Luke Smith, Broc Smith, Blake Stokes, and Chris West.

Twenty years ago

April 3, 2001

Jim and Kay Higgins recently announced they would be switching to Do It Best after 30 years association with the True Value corporation.

Approximately 455 acres of prime Douglas County farmland east of Tuscola, sold in two parcels, brought over $1 million at public auction recently. Huber Auction Team conducted the sale at the Amishland Country Buffet, with about 65 people in attendance.

The Little Family from Tuscola has cultivated quite a reputation on the tractor pull circuit, and this year was no exception. The Little dynasty came home from the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, KY. with a second-place showing in the national tractor pull championship.

The Tuscola Warrior baseball team picked up a pair of victories last week to move its season record to a 4-0. The first win was a 10-1 contest against Arthur-Lovington, and two days later the Warriors picked up a 6-4 victory over Champaign Centennial.

The Warrior track team got off to a good start by winning a triangular meet with Salt Fork and Oakwood. Ryan Bonner led the way with victories in the 100 and 200 meters, and ran legs on the winning 400 and 800 relays.

Thirty years ago

April 2, 1991

The Douglas County Extension Office’s proposed referendum was defeated by a 1,604 to 1,410 margin in the April 2 election. Leo Plazczynski and Chris Eaton won in their contested races for city council.

City services foreman Ken Smith tendered his resignation recently, citing his inability to sell his home in Monticello as the primary reason for this departure after less than a year on the job.

First-year track coach Duncan McHugh had but 10 girls to choose from for this season’s track-and-field schedule. They included Toni Best, Mikki Woods, Becky Sudduth, Kendra Blaudow, Jamey Russell, Chana Reynolds, Heidi Gaddey, Lindsey Clifford, Dawn Barnett, Emily Smith, and Dawn McDonald.

Forty years ago

April 7, 1981

TCHS student Denise Coon was named Girls State delegate for this year, and Patty Laley was chosen as the alternate.

Community contribution awards were presented to Delbert Grimm and Harold Weber at the annual Chamber of Commerce banquet. William McCarthy, TCDC president, made presentations.

Andrea Huber, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Huber and a student at Illinois Wesleyan University, was named the overall winner at the National Festival sponsored by the American College Theatre Festival.

Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Ring announced the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Cathy, to Kent Minear, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gene Minear. A June 13 wedding was being planned.

Frank Michener of Tuscola joined a select group of Paul Harris Fellows when he was honored by the Tuscola Rotary Club recently.

Fifty years ago

April 1, 1971

Miss Jean Waters was crowned the 1971 Miss Tuscola by her predecessor, Bobbi McKinney, at the annual beauty pageant and style show. First runner-up was Miss Melody Kim Bodkins, second runner-up was Miss Renee Ann Fortney.

Dr. (Captain) James C. Green, son of Tack Green of Tuscola and a member of the 313th Tactical Airlift Wing at Forbes AFB, earned the U.S. Air Force Outstanding Unit Award.

Plans to upgrade Tuscola Airport were now under study by several interested organizations, it was announced recently by E.J. “Army” Armstrong, who was assuming operations of the airport.

Linda Metheny topped all competition in the Mid-America women’s gymnastic conference held at the University of Illinois, winning three of four individual events.