Villa Grove Junior High volleyball teams end successful seasons

By Tony Hooker

Seventh Grade Volleyball

Clawed by Tigers

The seventh-grade volleyball squad saw their season end one game short of state when they dropped a hard fought 19-25, 22-25 decision to Oblong on March 17. Cameron McGaughey served up five aces and hammered down four kills to lead the Blue Devil attack from her middle blocker position. Piper Kiser pounded out five kills, Hayden Thomas had three kills and two aces, and Ella Schweighart served up five aces and five assists of her own for VG. The Blue and Gold got six digs each from Thomas and Schweighart to lead the way defensively.

Eighth Grade Volleyball

Weather storm

The blue and gold opened up their 2021 regional competition with a three set 23-25, 25-18, 25-16 win over Salt Fork on March 15. Jobella Crafton pounded seven kills, served up five aces and stuffed two Storm attempts at the net for blocks to lead the way. Madison Hinds hammered nine kills of her own, and Hayden Thomas had six aces and four kills of her own. Carly Eads ran the offense with 12 assists, and Crafton refused to let balls reach the playing surface, digging 24 Storm attempts, while Eads got under 16 attempts of her own. Piper Kiser served up five aces, pounded four kills and dug 11 balls of her own, and Lila Bessent had seven assists, two kills and an ace of her own to help the cause.

Topple Riders

VGJH defeated Arcola in straight sets, 25-21-25-22 to win the 2021 IESA class 8-2A regional championship. Jobella Crafton had nine kills, two aces and ten digs to lead the way, while setter Carly Eads served up six aces of her own. Second setter Lila Bessent chipped in with seven assists, one kill and one ace, and Piper Kiser helped out with four digs, three kills and two aces of her own for the Blue Devils.

Cleaned by Streaks

The eighth grade netters saw their season end in the Sectional match, falling to Martinsville 16-25, 24-26 on March 18. Carly Eads had five aces and two kills and Piper Kiser had six aces and a kill to lead the VGH attack. Lila Bessent dished out five assists to help the cause, and defensively, the Blue and Gold were led by Kiser and Eads, with four digs each.