Rebecca L. Crist

Rebecca Lynn “Becky” Crist, 51, of Tuscola, IL passed away at 5:46 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at the Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL.

Visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the Edwards Funeral Home. A celebration of Becky’s life was held at the funeral home following the visitation.

Becky was born on January 17, 1970 in Charleston, IL. She was a daughter of Clarence and Edith (Arnett) Smith. She married Robert Joseph Crist on August 17, 1994 in Portsmouth, VA.

She is survived by her husband, Bob of Tuscola, IL, one son, Eric Anthony Crist of Danville, IL; four siblings, Rick Smith of Westfield, IL, Caroline Grant of Bloomington, IL, Patrick (Kathy) Smith of Oakland, IL and Rena Nunn and her husband Tristan of Savannah, GA; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Clara and Konnie Crist of Oakland, IL; Sister-in-law, Tresa Pollock of Tuscola, IL, two brothers-in-law Tony Crist and his wife Kim of Newman, IL and Rob Crist and his wife Shannon of Arcola, IL; a special niece, Haley Crist and several other nieces, nephews and cousins.

Becky was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Edith Smith, two brothers, David Lee Smith and James Lester Smith, sister-in-law, Trena Lynn Knauss, brother-in-law, Tim Pollock and a nephew, Kyle Crist.

Becky was a 1988 graduate of Arcola High School. She worked at Littelfuse in Arcola, IL for several years.

She enjoyed gardening, she liked to try new recipes from all kinds of cookbooks. She especially enjoyed Tuscola athletics, having raised a “Warrior” and all, but her greatest joy was simply spending time with family and friends.

Memorials may be made to the Edwards Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.