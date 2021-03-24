Barbara Gosnell, 77, of Villa Grove died at 4:37 p.m. on March 16, 2021 at the Carle Foundation Hospital.

Barbara was born on August 31, 1943 in Longview to William and Mallie (Thompson) Anderson. She married Carrel Gosnell on September 29, 1961 in Newman.

She is survived by her husband, Carrel Gosnell; two daughters, Malinda Gosnell of Villa Grove and Janine (Grady) Ramsey of Thomasville, GA; six grandchildren, Niki Wilcoxon, John Ross Wilcoxon, Justin Prosser, Stephanie Finn, John Richard Carter Jr., and Kiela Martin; 12 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Jessie Griffith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Danine Gosnell; four brothers, Ralph, Bill, Paul, and Orvel; and one sister, Novala Williamson.

Barbara was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and loved to play Bingo. She also ran the summer rec program in Villa Grove for many years. Barbara was very family oriented and loved being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved her faith and her church.

A celebration of Barbara’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Victory Church in Camargo.