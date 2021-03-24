Ann M. Rishel, age 55, of Markleysburg, PA passed away March 16, 2021 at home with her loving family at her side. She was born November 28, 1965 in Tuscola, Illinois. She is the daughter of the late Thomas Shaffer and Janice (Barger) Shaffer.

She is survived by her husband Shaun A. Rishel of Markleysburg, and daughter Tia (Shaffer) Taylor and husband Ryan of Lake Worth, Florida and brother Andy Shaffer of Tuscola, Illinois.

She was employed at the Yough Lake Sport Shop.

A celebration of life in memory of Ann will be held on July 31, 2021 at her home at “Ann’s Pond” from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Arrangements by Donald R. Crawford Funeral Home Farmington, PA. A special thanks goes out to her Boss Ben, family and friends and organizations for their special care for her.