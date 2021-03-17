Villa Grove Blue Devils sports report

By Tony Hooker

Girls basketball

Stranded by Maroons

Villa Grove Heritage shot a glacially cool ten percent from the floor and dropped a 67-10 decision to Clinton on March 8. Madi Burwell had four points, and Kaylee Arbuckle, Malani Smithhenry and Hailey Stutz added two each for the Blue Devils.

Cage Cardinals

What a difference two days makes, as Kyleigh Block, who suffered through a scoreless contest versus Clinton, dominated the game, scoring 47 points in a 62-26 win over Warrensburg-Latham. Vanessa Wright added five points and Madi Burwell had four for VGH in their season finale. Block also hauled in 15 rebounds, dished out five assists and pilfered four steals to end her Blue Devil career with a win.

Boys Basketball

Out-battle Trojans

Logan Nohren had 33 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and three blocks to lead VGH to a 50-39 win over Armstrong-Potomac on March 9. Carson Howard helped his senior front court mate with 13 points, nine rebounds, three steals and three blocks.

Cage Cardinals

Jake Eversole made his return to the lineup a successful one, netting 31 points in a 68-46 win over Chrisman. Logan Nohren added nine points, Carson Howard and Isaac Mahoe each had eight, and Devin Ellis added five. Dylan Ploense had three, and Jack Benschneider and Ezra Ely had two each. Ely keyed the Hawks offense with three assists.

VGJH volleyball

Remember Titans

The VGJH seventh grade volleyball team opened regional play with a 25-14, 25-11 win over Tri-County on March 9. Hayden Thomas led the way with six kills, and Piper Kiser had four. Thomas also served up 13 aces, while Kiser had seven aces and eight digs.

Weather Storm-Win Regional

Ella Schweighart served up eight service aces and slammed two kills as VGJH defeated Salt Fork 25-17, 25-7 to win the IESA 7-2A regional tournament, held in Villa Grove on March 11. Cameron McGaughey added six aces and three kills, and Hayden Thomas hammered seven kills of her own. McGaughey had six digs, and Ryan Lillard helped out defensively with five digs of her own.