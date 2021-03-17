Marty Kirkman, 71, of Camargo passed away unexpectedly at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday (March 9, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital.

Marty was born on July 28, 1949, in Monticello, to William and Marjorie (Eckleberry) Kirkman. He married Cindy Kirkman on March 28, 1969, in Villa Grove.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Kirkman; two children, Kris (Spencer) McPheron and Patricia (Ron) Floyd; six grandchildren, Veronica (Brendan) Fosdick, Spencer J. McPheron, London P. McPheron, Dalton (Dahlin) Floyd, Shain (Alicia) Ewing and Payton Floyd; four great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Carl (Francie) Kirkman, Tom (Pam) Kirkman and Bernie Kirkman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers and one sister.

Marty was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who was called home too soon. He was so much to so many: friend, counselor, teacher and jokester. He was a blessing to all, but to his family, he was everything. The void left behind can only be filled by God’s grace and love.

A memorial service was held at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 14, at Apostolic Life UPC, Urbana, with Rev. D. L. Rogers officiating. Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family or Life Line Connect at lifelineconnect.org.