Jan Bunke, 70, of Rantoul, formerly of Villa Grove, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday evening (March 2, 2021) at her daughter’s home.

She was born April 28, 1950, in West Bend, Wis., a daughter of Ernest and Rose (Bruessel) Bunke. She married Dale L. Reed and later married Guy D. Statzer.

She is survived by two children, Ryan (Jessica) Reed of Tuscola and Tracy (Bart) Smith of Villa Grove; a sister, Carol (Bob) Giombetti of Florence, Wis.; and five grandchildren, Lindsey, Zachary, Krysten, Scarlette and Remington.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and a sister.

She graduated from high school in West Bend. She held various jobs over the years, often working in the accounting department. She was a member of Christian Life Church in Rantoul, where she enjoyed her Bible study.

There was a gathering of friends and family from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday with a memorial service at 3 p.m. at Christian Life Church, Rantoul. Pastor Terry Sheppard officiated.

Memorials may be made to Christian Life Church.