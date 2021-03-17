Cameron D. Schrock

Cameron Devon Schrock, the son of Delmar and Linda Jo (Miller) Schrock, was born on June 6, 2001. He walked through Heaven’s Gates on March 10, 2021. Cameron brought smiles to our faces for 19 years, 9 months and two days.

Celebration of Cameron’s life was held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Arthur Mennonite Church, 710 East Park Street, Arthur, IL. Rev. Glen Rhodes officiated. Burial was in the Arthur Cemetery. Visitation was held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021 at the church. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. The celebration of life service will be streamed live on the Arthur Mennonite Church Facebook page.

He is survived by his parents, a brother, Dillion Warrior and his fiancé, Cassie of Villa Grove, IL, a sister, Michelle Schrock of Tuscola, IL, maternal grandparents, Merle and Rachel Miller of Arthur, IL, paternal grandparents, Roger and Anna Mae (Diener) Schrock of Arthur, IL, five aunts, four uncles, ten cousins, one niece and one paternal great-grandma, Anna Schrock.

He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, Ben and Barbara Miller, and Samuel and Mary Ann Miller, and his paternal great-grandparents, Enos and Martha Diener and Phineas Schrock.

He was a member of the Arthur Mennonite Church.

Cameron loved being outside, listening to music, and enjoyed a good baseball game. If anyone was going anywhere, he loved to go along.

Memorials may be made to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation.